Gorman’s Jake Smith heaved five touchdown passes to lead the salty Crusaders over the Cougars at J.J. Kearns Stadium.
Gorman (4-1) moved the ball briskly throughout the night, with some big-play touchdowns. Three of Smith’s TD passes traveled 39 yards or farther. The Crusaders outgained Reicher, 360-214, on the night.
Ben Brittain ran for a touchdown and passed for another in the loss for Reicher (2-4). Matthew Torres was on the receiving end of that TD toss, a 25-yard connection in the fourth quarter. The Cougars will open up TAPPS District 3-III competition next week at San Marcos Academy.