TROY — The Trojans derailed Rockdale’s five-game win streak with a 21-17 victory Friday night.
Rockdale scored first off a 73-yard pass less than a minute into the game. Troy wasn’t stunned by Rockdale’s fast start, however, as they answered with an 8-yard rushing touchdown around three minutes later.
The score wasn’t tied for too long as Rockdale scored what would be its final touchdown of the game with a 25-yard rushing touchdown to go up by seven over the home team with less than a minute to play in the first quarter.
Troy remained persistent as a 32-yard rushing touchdown tied the game with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter. Then with seven minutes to play in the third quarter, Troy scored again to take its first lead of the night off a four-yard rushing touchdown.
Rockdale tried to answer, but its 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough to overtake the Trojans.