MEXIA — The Trojans shot out to a quick lead, then managed to hold off the stampeding Lions in a terrific Class 3A Division I bi-district clash at Blackcat Stadium.
Troy (9-2) moves on to face Franklin in next week’s area playoff round. Franklin defeated Hardin, 48-0, in its bi-district game Thursday.
Zach Hrbacek, who came into the game with 1,719 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, had TD runs of 47, 11 and 5 yards on this night. His first two scoring scampers helped the Trojans take a 14-0 lead after a quarter, but Teague (5-6) wasn’t dead.
The Lions rallied tie the game by halftime on a Zack Satterwhite 1-yard TD sneak, and a deflected 46-yard scoring pass to Nemier Herod.
Satterwhite then gave Teague a 21-20 lead with 11:56 to play in the game on a shovel pass to Herod. But Troy had an answer, as Riley Crosper found Tyler Jarolik for a 29-yard go-ahead score two minutes later. Hrbacek’s final TD run provided the necessary insurance padding.