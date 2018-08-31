BELTON — The Trojans put together a feisty defensive effort, and added a much-needed insurance score late in a season-opening win over the Eagles at UMHB’s Crusader Stadium.
Troy (1-0) limited Salado to just one third-quarter score.
Neither team could illuminate UMHB’s nice scoreboard for much of the first half. Finally, Troy’s Zach Hrbacek broke off a 35-yard rumble to paydirt with 1:11 left in the half, giving the Trojans a 7-0 lead at the break.
Salado (0-1) rallied to cut Troy’s lead to 7-6 on a Tate Harvey 3-yard TD late in the third quarter. But that’s all the Trojans would surrender, and they added a bit of breathing room on a touchdown with less than a minute to play.