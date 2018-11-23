Facing a tough challenge against No. 8 Franklin, Troy needed to be nearly perfect from the start to advance. But unfortunately for the Trojans, they were everything but.
Franklin controlled both lines of scrimmage on their way to a 34-7 rout of Troy Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium, cruising past the Trojans in the Class 3A Division I Area round.
It was a dominating performance for the Lions, a night when head coach Mike Hedrick notched his 300th career win, a win total only 12 coaches in Texas can boast.
“It’s a great honor, it really is,” Hedrick said. “It’s gratifying to have done it here in this round of the playoffs.”
In an age of quick-paced, heavy-passing offense, the Lions are a bit of fresh air. Though quick to the line of scrimmage after every play, Franklin pounds it with a fury that wears down opposing defenses from the first snap. The Lions made their presence known on their first possession, as Clayton Rosprim pranced in the end zone untouched from 12 yards out, capping a 12-play, 70-yard drive that left the Trojans’ head spinning.
“We wanted to keep the ball away from them and I thought we did a pretty good job of it,” Hedrick said.
Troy took over at its own 37 and saw a glimmer of hope after Zach Hrbacek burst through the middle for 22 yards. But on a fourth-and-one, Hrbacek was stuffed in the back field and lost 14 yards after attempting to run around the Lion defense. After Franklin took over at the Troy 49, Datron Dixon took a sweep around the right side for a 24-yard score to put the Lions up 14.
“They’re talented but we got out on them and I think that was key,” Hedrick said. “We got a couple of touchdowns and we go in at half 21-0 and I just felt good about that because you get in a hurry up situation when you’re behind.”
A series of turnovers followed, as Jared Pedraza picked off a Riley Cosper pass at the Trojan 36, but Avery Archibald fumbled just three plays later, giving it back to Troy. And after the Trojans punted, Franklin scored again on a three-yard run by Seth Spiller in which the sophomore fumbled forward into the end zone just inches away from a score. But the Lions recovered to cap the first-half scoring and took a 21-0 lead at intermission.
The Trojans passed midfield just once in the first half.
“They are obviously hard to tackle and hard to get off blocks,” Troy head coach Ronnie Porter said. “You have to tip your cap to them, because they don’t venture away too much from what they like to do.”
After the Lions held the Trojans on fourth down, Franklin methodically drove down the field yet again to start the second half. On the heels of a run by Datron Dixon in which the junior juked and jived his way for 23 yards, Rosprim waltzed in from four yards to increase the Lion lead to 28-0.
Rosprim’s final touchdown came in the fourth quarter in which the big fella rumbled and stiff-armed his way for six. Rosprim ended the night with three scores and 132 yards on the ground.
Troy finally put points on the board late in the fourth quarter as quarterback Riley Cosper found Sam Jones from 12 yards away for the score.
It wasn’t a good night for the Trojans on either side of the ball, but Porter knows he and his team had a special season.
“Since 2013, this is the first time we have been past the first round,” he said. “So we need to give (our seniors) a pat on the back for starting something here. Hopefully these younger guys can understand what they have done for them and carry this a step forward in the future.”
Franklin is set to face Grandview next Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.