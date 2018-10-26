TROY — Troy’s opportunistic defense scored more touchdowns in the first 90 seconds of the game than New Tech did for the duration, as the Trojans kept up their hot play in District 10-3A.
Troy (7-2 overall, 4-1 district) came up with two pick-six interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown, with 10:34 still showing on the first-quarter clock. The Trojans added an offensive touchdown about three minutes later on a Zach Hrbacek run, and the rout was on.
Slippery-fingered New Tech fell to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in district.