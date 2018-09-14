On a sloppy Central Texas night, the Trojans found no answer for the bruising Burleson defense.
University failed to move the ball the entire 48 minutes, amassing just 58 yards and just 4 first downs, falling to Burleson 51-6 Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
It was a totally different team from the one that took the field during their 37-0 win over Austin Travis last week, albeit the competition was far better. Burleson (3-0) sacked Trojan signal caller Emilio Arechiga twice, forcing the junior into tough third downs and bullying errant throws. Trojan running back Jeremiah Stroupe found little to no room all night, rushing for just 42 yards.
“The better team won tonight,” University head coach Rodney Smith said. “We have to go back to the drawing board. We couldn’t block them.”
Things didn’t start well for University (1-2), as Burleson scored on each of its first three possessions. The Elks first drive saw running back Caleb Lewis shine, rushing for 63 yards on four carries, including a 40-yard touchdown run in which the junior busted through several arm tackles on his way to a 7-0 lead.
Burleson’s second touchdown on the next possession was far easier. After a Lewis 5-yard run, Elk quarterback Jacob Amador found senior wideout Aden Anderson over the middle for 34 yards, setting up Lewis’ second touchdown of the night from a yard out. And after another defensive stop by the Elks, Burleson capped a 4-play, 30-yard drive with a Jarrett Austin 1-yard run to put his team up 21-0.
The Trojans showed a little life in the second quarter when Qua’vean Mitchell took a Jacob Amador fumble 23 yards to the house. It was the only score of the first half, and the game for that matter, for University. Burleson’s final score of the half came on a Amador strike to Jacob Moss from 19 yards out. The hapless Trojan offense managed just two first downs the first 24 minutes.
“Our defense tried to keep us in it for a little while, but still gave up some plays we shouldn’t have,” Smith said. “We haven’t wrapped anybody up all day. We hit them and hit them and had them for some losses and didn’t wrap up.”
After a University punt to start the second half, the Elks continued their domination. A nifty punt return from Jacob Moss set Burleson up at the University 30,and Jarrett Austin scored from 25 yards out on the third play of the drive to widen the Elk lead to 29. It didn’t take long for Burleson to light up the scoreboard again after another punt, as Amador found six points on a fourth-and-two QB keeper.
The Elk defense forced 10 Trojan punts. Jarrett Austin crossed the goal line for Burleson’s final score.
“Our defensive guys played their butts off, but it wasn’t enough,” Smith said. “Back to the drawing boards for us. We have to play harder, coach harder and we’ll see where next week takes us.”