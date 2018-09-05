Krista Pirtle and Brice Cherry are back to talk some more high school football after a fun Week 1:
- Midway struggled against Trinity. Fair to say the Panthers are a work in progress?
- University looked better than OK against Waco High. Will the streak end at home this week vs. Austin Travis?
- Fantastic win for Robinson, coming back from 21-7 down to win 41-21
- Let's not neglect McGregor QB Veandre McDaniel — 364 yards passing. But talented Bosqueville is up next.
- La Vega-Argyle is a big-time rematch of a well-remembered state title game.
- Plus Clifton-Crawford, record-breaking China Spring QB Erik Hart and more
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at sports@wacotrib.com or 254-757-5730 by 11 a.m. Saturday.
• Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays for our weekly StatsPlus package in Tuesday's paper.
Editor's note: We apologize for the audio issues.