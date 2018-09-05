Listen here — #TribFridayNight football podcast: Week 2

Krista Pirtle and Brice Cherry are back to talk some more high school football after a fun Week 1:

  • Midway struggled against Trinity. Fair to say the Panthers are a work in progress?
  • University looked better than OK against Waco High. Will the streak end at home this week vs. Austin Travis?
  • Fantastic win for Robinson, coming back from 21-7 down to win 41-21
  • Let's not neglect McGregor QB Veandre McDaniel — 364 yards passing. But talented Bosqueville is up next.
  • La Vega-Argyle is a big-time rematch of a well-remembered state title game.
  • Plus Clifton-Crawford, record-breaking China Spring QB Erik Hart and more

A few reminders

• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at sports@wacotrib.com or 254-757-5730 by 11 a.m. Saturday.

• Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays for our weekly StatsPlus package in Tuesday's paper.

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"

Editor's note: We apologize for the audio issues.

Tags

Don't Miss...