Krista Pirtle and Brice Cherry are back to talk some more high school football heading into Week 5:
- The Mart-Refugio rematch: This should be a great matchup in Mart, though both have been shut out once this season and are missing their starting QBs.
- A big-time district game for hometown bragging rights: Midway at Waco High.
- Showdown of undefeated teams in Lorena vs. Fairfield: Is this for the district crown?
- What about Connally and Salado or Mexia and Madisonville?
- Breakout performers: Who's emerged that we didn't necessarily expect before the season started?
Editor's note: We apologize for the audio issues.