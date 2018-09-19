Krista Pirtle and Brice Cherry are back to talk some more high school football heading into Week 4:
- McGregor at Clifton: Something's gotta give this week with these two undefeateds — the Bulldogs put up 553 yards and 53 points per game, the Cubs allow 5 points a game. Who's got this one?
- Midway looked sloppy last week at Killeen. They get Ellison at home this week. Are the Panthers too much of a one-dimensional team with star back James Fullbright III?
- Other intriguing games on the slate include Gatesville at Connally, Lorena at Teague, Giddings at Cameron Yoe and Robinson at Whitney.
- Let's not forget the Live Oak-Methodist Home matchup of defending state champions this week. The Falcons are building a downtown stadium near the Silos, which Krista writes about in this week's notebook.
- Krista's also sharing her homecoming memories in her column today — it's a big deal in small-town Texas.
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at sports@wacotrib.com or 254-757-5730 by 11 a.m. Saturday.
• Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays for our weekly StatsPlus package in Tuesday's paper. Email sports@wacotrib.com or krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"
Editor's note: We apologize for the audio issues.