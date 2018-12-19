Texas’ top high school recruits and where they’re going:
|Quarterbacks
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Signed with
|Grant Tisdale+
|6-1
|190
|Allen
|Mississippi
|Roschon Johnson+
|6-2
|185
|Port Neches-Groves
|Texas
|Grant Gunnell+
|6-6
|220
|Houston St. Pius
|Arizona
|Jacob Zeno
|6-4
|190
|San Antonio Jay
|Baylor
|Jacob Clark
|6-4
|210
|Rockwall
|Minnesota
|Running backs
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Signed with
|Isaiah Spiller*
|6-1
|190
|Klein Collins
|Texas A&M
|Titus Swen*
|5-11
|185
|Fort Worth Eaton
|Undecided
|Deondrick Glass+
|5-11
|200
|Katy
|Undecided
|Qualan Jones+
|5-10
|206
|Cedar Hill Trinity Chr.
|Baylor
|Daimarqua Foster
|5-10
|190
|Wichita Falls Hirschi
|TCU
|Darrin Smith
|5-10
|186
|Frisco Lone Star
|Undecided
|King Doerue
|6-0
|200
|Amarillo Tascosa
|Purdue
|Wide receivers
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Signed with
|Theo Wease*
|6-3
|205
|Allen
|Oklahoma
|Trejan Bridges*
|6-2
|170
|Carrollton Hebron
|Oklahoma
|Arjei Henderson*
|6-2
|190
|Fort Bend Travis
|Undecided
|Garrett Wilson*
|6-1
|175
|Austin Lake Travis
|Ohio State
|Jalen Curry*
|6-3
|190
|Houston St. Pius X
|Undecided
|Dylan Wright*
|6-3
|198
|West Mesquite
|Texas A&M
|Elijah Higgins*
|6-3
|215
|Austin Bowie
|Undecided
|Kam Brown*
|6-0
|160
|Colleyville Heritage
|Texas A&M
|Tamauzia Brown+
|6-2
|172
|Newton
|TCU#
|Jaylen Ellis+
|6-0
|186
|Round Rock Cedar Ridge
|Baylor
|T.Q. Jackson
|6-4
|195
|Jefferson
|Arkansas
|Dee Winters
|6-1
|208
|Burton
|TCU
|Corey Williams
|5-11
|175
|Houston Episcopal
|Undecided
|Langston Anderson
|6-1
|192
|Midlothian Heritage
|Undecided
|Andrew Henry
|5-10
|190
|Allen
|Texas State
|Genson Hooper-Price
|6-4
|206
|Houston St. John’s
|Northwestern
|Chase Lane
|6-0
|185
|Houston St. Pius X
|Texas A&M
|Nnamdi Adim-Madumere
|6-3
|218
|Fort Worth Southwest
|Minnesota
|Tight ends
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Signed with
|Austin Stogner*
|6-7
|230
|Plano Prestonwood Chr.
|Oklahoma
|Baylor Cupp*
|6-6
|248
|Brock
|Texas A&M
|Jalen Wydermyer
|6-5
|240
|Dickinson
|Texas A&M#
|Nolan Matthews
|6-3
|242
|Frisco Reedy
|Arizona State
|Offensive linemen
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Signed with
|Kenyon Green*
|6-5
|315
|Humble Atascocita
|Texas A&M
|Tyler Johnson*
|6-4
|280
|Conroe Oak Ridge
|Texas
|Branson Bragg*
|6-4
|275
|Crandall
|Stanford
|E.J. Ndoma-Ogar*
|6-3
|310
|Allen
|Oklahoma
|Javonne Shepherd*
|6-6
|325
|Houston North Forest
|Texas#
|Andrew Coker+
|6-7
|335
|Katy Taylor
|TCU
|Trevor Roberson+
|6-11
|345
|Wellington
|Texas Tech
|Layden Robinson
|6-3
|300
|Manvel
|Texas A&M
|Blake Trainor
|6-7
|300
|Hallsville
|Texas A&M
|Cole Birmingham
|6-5
|290
|Katy
|Oklahoma State
|McKade Mettauer
|6-4
|310
|Houston St. Pius X
|California
|Isaiah Hookfin
|6-5
|270
|Dulles
|Undecided
|Brannon Brown
|6-5
|295
|Helotes O’Connor
|TCU
|Marcus Alexander
|6-3
|295
|Sunnyvale
|Oklahoma
|Defensive linemen
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Signed with
|Marcus Stripling*
|6-5
|240
|Houston Mayde Creek
|Oklahoma
|DeMarvin Leal*
|6-6
|270
|Converse Judson
|Texas A&M
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah*
|6-4
|215
|Fort Worth Nolan Catholic
|Notre Dame
|Braedon Mowry+
|6-4
|240
|Katy Taylor
|Texas A&M#
|Colt Ellison+
|6-4
|230
|Aledo
|TCU
|Gilbert Ibeneme+
|6-3
|255
|Pearland
|Texas Tech
|Hunter Spears+
|6-5
|260
|Sachse
|Notre Dame
|Steven Parker+
|6-4
|225
|South Oak Cliff
|Undecided
|Enoch Jackson
|6-0
|280
|Mansfield Legacy
|Arkansas
|Jayden Jernigan
|6-2
|280
|Allen
|Oklahoma State
|Peter Mpagi
|6-5
|200
|Richmond George Ranch
|Texas
|Kori Roberson
|6-4
|265
|Manvel
|Texas A&M
|Josh Ellison
|6-3
|285
|A&M Consolidated
|Texas A&M#
|David Ugwoegbu
|6-4
|225
|Katy Seven Lakes
|Undecided
|Taurean Carter
|6-3
|260
|Mansfield Legacy
|Arkansas
|Shemar Pearl
|6-4
|220
|Plano West
|Missouri#
|T’Vondre Sweat
|6-3
|249
|Huntsville
|Texas
|Logan Compton
|6-5
|220
|Tomball
|Baylor
|Linebackers
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Signed with
|Marcel Brooks*
|6-3
|200
|Flower Mound Marcus
|LSU
|Nelson Ceaser*
|6-4
|220
|Missouri City Ridge Point
|Houston
|Anfernee Orji+
|6-1
|195
|Rockwall
|Vanderbilt
|Zach Zimos+
|6-4
|210
|Fort Bend Travis
|Arkansas
|David Gbenda
|6-0
|212
|Cinco Ranch
|Texas
|Matt Jones
|6-3
|230
|Odessa Permian
|Baylor
|Defensive backs
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Signed with
|Erick Young*
|6-1
|195
|Fort Bend Bush
|Texas A&M
|Brian Williams*
|6-1
|190
|Dallas Bishop Dunne
|Texas A&M
|Demani Richardson*
|6-2
|190
|Waxahachie
|Texas A&M
|Jalen Catalon*
|5-10
|175
|Mansfield Legacy
|Undecided
|Jamal Morris*
|6-2
|177
|Richmond Bush
|Oklahoma
|Lewis Cine*
|6-1
|180
|Cedar Hill Trinity Chr.
|Georgia
|Jeffery Carter+
|6-0
|185
|Mansfield Legacy
|Alabama
|Bobby Wolfe+
|6-2
|185
|Houston Madison
|Arizona
|Marcus Banks
|6-1
|170
|Spring Dekaney
|Undecided
|Jonathan McGill
|5-11
|170
|Coppell
|Stanford
|Marques Caldwell
|6-1
|185
|Alvin
|Texas
|Donavann Collins
|5-11
|198
|Cedar Hill
|TCU
|Brandon White
|6-1
|170
|Amarillo Tascosa
|Baylor
|Miles Williams
|6-1
|170
|Mansfield
|California
|Alex Hogan
|5-11
|170
|Houston Lamar
|Texas Tech
|Tyrone Brown
|6-4
|198
|Beaumont United
|Baylor
|Myles Brooks
|6-2
|190
|Pflugerville Hendrickson
|Arkansas#
|Tyler Owens
|6-2
|202
|Plano East
|Texas
|Athletes
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Signed with
|Jordan Whittington*
|6-1
|204
|Cuero
|Texas
|Marquez Beason*
|5-11
|175
|Duncanville
|Illinois
|Darwin Barlow+
|5-11
|200
|Newton
|TCU
|Peyton Powell+
|6-2
|182
|Odessa
|Baylor
|Rashad Wisdom
|5-10
|190
|Converse Judson
|UTSA
|Chris Herron
|6-0
|192
|Langham Creek
|Kansas State
|Keontae Burns
|6-3
|185
|Pittsburg
|SMU
*Top 30 prospect
#Committed, not signed