Texas’ top high school recruits and where they’re going:

QuarterbacksHtWtSchoolSigned with
Grant Tisdale+6-1190AllenMississippi
Roschon Johnson+6-2185Port Neches-GrovesTexas
Grant Gunnell+6-6220Houston St. PiusArizona
Jacob Zeno6-4190San Antonio JayBaylor
Jacob Clark6-4210RockwallMinnesota
Running backsHtWtSchoolSigned with
Isaiah Spiller*6-1190Klein CollinsTexas A&M
Titus Swen*5-11185Fort Worth EatonUndecided
Deondrick Glass+5-11200KatyUndecided
Qualan Jones+5-10206Cedar Hill Trinity Chr.Baylor
Daimarqua Foster5-10190Wichita Falls HirschiTCU
Darrin Smith5-10186Frisco Lone StarUndecided
King Doerue6-0200Amarillo TascosaPurdue
Wide receiversHtWtSchoolSigned with
Theo Wease*6-3205AllenOklahoma
Trejan Bridges*6-2170Carrollton HebronOklahoma
Arjei Henderson*6-2190Fort Bend TravisUndecided
Garrett Wilson*6-1175Austin Lake TravisOhio State
Jalen Curry*6-3190Houston St. Pius XUndecided
Dylan Wright*6-3198West MesquiteTexas A&M
Elijah Higgins*6-3215Austin BowieUndecided
Kam Brown*6-0160Colleyville HeritageTexas A&M
Tamauzia Brown+6-2172NewtonTCU#
Jaylen Ellis+6-0186Round Rock Cedar RidgeBaylor
T.Q. Jackson6-4195JeffersonArkansas
Dee Winters6-1208BurtonTCU
Corey Williams5-11175Houston EpiscopalUndecided
Langston Anderson6-1192Midlothian HeritageUndecided
Andrew Henry5-10190AllenTexas State
Genson Hooper-Price6-4206Houston St. John’sNorthwestern
Chase Lane6-0185Houston St. Pius XTexas A&M
Nnamdi Adim-Madumere6-3218Fort Worth SouthwestMinnesota
Tight endsHtWtSchoolSigned with
Austin Stogner*6-7230Plano Prestonwood Chr.Oklahoma
Baylor Cupp*6-6248BrockTexas A&M
Jalen Wydermyer6-5240DickinsonTexas A&M#
Nolan Matthews6-3242Frisco ReedyArizona State
Offensive linemenHtWtSchoolSigned with
Kenyon Green*6-5315Humble AtascocitaTexas A&M
Tyler Johnson*6-4280Conroe Oak RidgeTexas
Branson Bragg*6-4275CrandallStanford
E.J. Ndoma-Ogar*6-3310AllenOklahoma
Javonne Shepherd*6-6325Houston North ForestTexas#
Andrew Coker+6-7335Katy TaylorTCU
Trevor Roberson+6-11345WellingtonTexas Tech
Layden Robinson6-3300ManvelTexas A&M
Blake Trainor6-7300HallsvilleTexas A&M
Cole Birmingham6-5290KatyOklahoma State
McKade Mettauer6-4310Houston St. Pius XCalifornia
Isaiah Hookfin6-5270DullesUndecided
Brannon Brown6-5295Helotes O’ConnorTCU
Marcus Alexander6-3295SunnyvaleOklahoma
Defensive linemenHtWtSchoolSigned with
Marcus Stripling*6-5240Houston Mayde CreekOklahoma
DeMarvin Leal*6-6270Converse JudsonTexas A&M
NaNa Osafo-Mensah*6-4215Fort Worth Nolan CatholicNotre Dame
Braedon Mowry+6-4240Katy TaylorTexas A&M#
Colt Ellison+6-4230AledoTCU
Gilbert Ibeneme+6-3255PearlandTexas Tech
Hunter Spears+6-5260SachseNotre Dame
Steven Parker+6-4225South Oak CliffUndecided
Enoch Jackson6-0280Mansfield LegacyArkansas
Jayden Jernigan6-2280AllenOklahoma State
Peter Mpagi6-5200Richmond George RanchTexas
Kori Roberson6-4265ManvelTexas A&M
Josh Ellison6-3285A&M ConsolidatedTexas A&M#
David Ugwoegbu6-4225Katy Seven LakesUndecided
Taurean Carter6-3260Mansfield LegacyArkansas
Shemar Pearl6-4220Plano WestMissouri#
T’Vondre Sweat6-3249HuntsvilleTexas
Logan Compton6-5220TomballBaylor
LinebackersHtWtSchoolSigned with
Marcel Brooks*6-3200Flower Mound MarcusLSU
Nelson Ceaser*6-4220Missouri City Ridge PointHouston
Anfernee Orji+6-1195RockwallVanderbilt
Zach Zimos+6-4210Fort Bend TravisArkansas
David Gbenda6-0212Cinco RanchTexas
Matt Jones6-3230Odessa PermianBaylor
Defensive backsHtWtSchoolSigned with
Erick Young*6-1195Fort Bend BushTexas A&M
Brian Williams*6-1190Dallas Bishop DunneTexas A&M
Demani Richardson*6-2190WaxahachieTexas A&M
Jalen Catalon*5-10175Mansfield LegacyUndecided
Jamal Morris*6-2177Richmond BushOklahoma
Lewis Cine*6-1180Cedar Hill Trinity Chr.Georgia
Jeffery Carter+6-0185Mansfield LegacyAlabama
Bobby Wolfe+6-2185Houston MadisonArizona
Marcus Banks6-1170Spring DekaneyUndecided
Jonathan McGill5-11170CoppellStanford
Marques Caldwell6-1185AlvinTexas
Donavann Collins5-11198Cedar HillTCU
Brandon White6-1170Amarillo TascosaBaylor
Miles Williams6-1170MansfieldCalifornia
Alex Hogan5-11170Houston LamarTexas Tech
Tyrone Brown6-4198Beaumont UnitedBaylor
Myles Brooks6-2190Pflugerville HendricksonArkansas#
Tyler Owens6-2202Plano EastTexas
AthletesHtWtSchoolSigned with
Jordan Whittington*6-1204CueroTexas
Marquez Beason*5-11175DuncanvilleIllinois
Darwin Barlow+5-11200NewtonTCU
Peyton Powell+6-2182OdessaBaylor
Rashad Wisdom5-10190Converse JudsonUTSA
Chris Herron6-0192Langham CreekKansas State
Keontae Burns6-3185PittsburgSMU
*Top 30 prospect
+Top 50 prospect

#Committed, not signed

