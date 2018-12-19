Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM SOUTH AND EAST OF A GAINESVILLE TO BRECKENRIDGE LINE... .WINDS WILL INCREASE THROUGH THE MID TO LATE MORNING HOURS TODAY. SUSTAINED WINDS OF 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED IN THE ADVISORY AREA THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN FORT WORTH HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * TIMING...10 AM TO 6 PM TODAY. * WINDS...FROM THE NORTHWEST BETWEEN 20 AND 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * IMPACTS...LOOSE OUTDOOR OBJECTS SUCH AS DECORATIONS WILL LIKELY BE BLOWN AROUND IN THE WIND. DRIVING WILL BECOME DIFFICULT ON EAST-WEST ORIENTED ROADS, ESPECIALLY FOR THOSE IN HIGH-PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 20 TO 30 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. BOATERS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN VENTURING ONTO AREA LAKES. RESIDENTS MAY WISH TO TAKE ACTION TO SECURE TRASH CANS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHTWEIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS THAT MAY BE BLOWN AROUND IN THE STRONG WINDS. &&