Groesbeck’s Ameer Lee continued to dazzle in Week 2 as the running back was voted the Trib’s Offensive Player of the Week, while Mexia’s Tyrell Canady and Parkview Christian’s Timmy Skains were named the Defensive and Six-Man Players of the Week, respectively.
Lee finished last week’s contest, a 28-6 victory for Groesbeck over Hearne, with 312 all-purpose yards with 131 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, 64 receiving yards on 3 catches and another touchdown, 117 return yards on two punt returns and a third touchdown.
Lee received 402 votes to secure his first-place finish, while Mexia’s Jaden Proctor came in second with 353, and McGregor’s Veandre McDaniel came in third with 260.
Defensively, Mexia linebacker Canady recorded nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in the Blackcats’ 51-7 victory over Teague.
Coming in second in the defensive race, behind Canady’s 325 votes, was McGregor’s Tanner Ledesma with 264 votes. Groesbeck linebacker Jake Pringle was right behind him with 251 votes.
It was all Parkview for the six-man honor, as Skains edged his teammates with 180 votes. Skains had six carries for 102 yards and two scores in addition to 16 tackles and a forced fumble. Braeden Arp picked up 145 votes, while Ian Guerrero had 95.