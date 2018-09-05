China Spring’s Erik Hart, Groesbeck’s Josepth Brotherton and Vanguard’s Carter Klepper received the most votes in the first Centex Honor Roll poll of the 2018 season.
Hart, the Cougar running back, set the single game school record with 35 carries for 307 yards and three touchdowns against Lorena. He received 389 votes to be voted the Offensive Player of the Week.
McGregor’s Veandre McDaniel came in second with 218 votes as the quarterback completed 27 of 50 passes for 360 yards and six scores. Coming in third with 169 votes was Ameer Lee as the Groesbeck running back racked up 235 yards off 12 carries for two scores in addition to 3 punt returns for 133 yards and a touchdown.
Brotherton finished with seven tackles, four solo tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble as he received 214 votes to be voted the Defensive Player of the Week.
McGregor’s defensive tackle Noah Jenkins came in second with 169 votes. Jenkins recorded seven tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, a sack and a fumble recovery. Mart’s Jacob Ybarra came in third with 122 votes. The defensive back finished with five solo tackles, one assisted tackle, three interceptions, 96 return yards and a touchdown.
Klepper was the lone six-man nominee. The Vanguard utility back had five carries for 94 yards and two rushing touchdowns in addition to four catches for 78 yards and two receiving touchdowns. On defense, Klepper had three tackles, three assisted tackles, two deflections, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.