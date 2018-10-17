Ben Brittain dominated in the Honor Roll this week as the Reicher quarterback hauled in 779 votes to win the Trib’s Offensive Player of the Week honors. Brittain’s 779 votes were more than three times what West’s Nathan Gerik received in second place (209.) Jay’veon Sunday of Connally was third with 119 votes.
Brittain completed 15 of 18 passes for 303 yards and a pair of touchdowns in addition to carrying the ball six times for 95 yards and another touchdown.
For the defensive award, Bosqueville’s Larson Hoffmeyer edged out West’s Anthony McGothen by a final tally of 264 votes to 210 votes. Teague’s Reese Young came in third.
Hoffmeyer recorded 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and an interception last Friday night.
In the six-man race, Vanguard’s Pierce Snokhous came in first with 480 votes. Snokhous had seven carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s game.