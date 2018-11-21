RIESEL — The play unfolded on a non-tackling drill anyway, but Stash Stewart’s teammates couldn’t help it.
At Riesel’s football practice on Tuesday morning, quarterback Steven Searcy zipped a pass out into the flat to his receiver. Stewart, a diminutive but lively defensive back, closed on the receiver, who delivered a slight shimmy to his right before angling left toward the middle of the field. Stewart grasped at air, then fell to his knees in the pose of a beaten defender.
“Oooooh, you got shook!” one of his defensive buddies called.
“Are your ankles OK?” another chided.
The Indians have earned the right to cut loose and have some fun. After all, it’s not common for them to be practicing — and, of course, playing — during the week of Thanksgiving.
At 9-2, Riesel has accumulated its most wins since 1994, when the Indians went 10-1-1. If the Indians can knock off Collinsville (9-1) in the Class 2A Division I area playoffs on Friday in Kennedale, they’d reach the third round of the postseason for the first time since an 11-2-1 campaign in 1992.
For years, gridiron success has been fleeting in Riesel, the two-stoplight hamlet of around 1,000 residents some 17 miles south of Waco that is probably best known to outsiders for two things — a nearby massive power plant that dominates the horizon, and a well-earned reputation for being a Highway 6 speed trap. As for football, for every 8-4 season the Indians produced, a record of 1-9 seemed to quickly follow.
Consistency was lacking, and that’s the biggest characteristic that Robert Little wanted to instill in the program when he arrived as head coach in 2016.
“The kids know, hey, this is what we’re doing, this is how we’re going to do it, this is what they expect,” Little said. “The group of sophomores that I had that are seniors now, they’ve really bought in. You’ve got a great group of kids who are going to be graduating that we started with, and they’re now kind of setting the tone.
“They know this is what to expect. Those younger guys see it, and they’re like, if this is the way it’s supposed to be done they don’t really question it, they just do it. Once you get to that point, you’re starting to get to a point where you want to be.”
Little knows a smidgen about what it takes to build a program that wins like clockwork. He spent 10 seasons as the head coach at Chilton, rolling up a 78-44 record while making the playoffs ever year and winning state in 2006. But after the 2015 season, Little sensed the timing was right for a change. He had planned on taking a job at Prosper High School when Riesel ISD Superintendent Brian Garner came calling.
Repeatedly.
Because of the Prosper situation, Little initially declined to interview for the Riesel job. But when Garner called back again, he admittedly was intrigued.
“They’d been in our district in a couple of sports and I’d seen some of the athletes they’d had,” Little said. “They were always competitive in basketball, in track, in baseball, that kind of stuff. I couldn’t figure out, if you could be successful in those things, why couldn’t you get something done in football?”
In each of Little’s first two years in Riesel, the Indians went 6-5 and lost in the bi-district playoffs. Not bad, but not great either. As the team sat in the locker room following a humbling, season-ending loss to Crawford last year, the players went through a bit of soul-searching.
“It really stung last year losing in the first round, and I think everybody realized that we don’t want that again,” quarterback Steven Searcy said. “The mentality around here needs to change, and Coach Little has done a real good job of getting that to change, and getting the attitude within everybody, not just a certain few.”
The returning seniors took the responsibility upon their shoulder pads, and tried to set the tone for the rest of the team.
“We’ve really stepped up through a leadership role and decided, ‘Hey, we’re going to change things around here and we’re going to be successful,’” said nose guard/tight end Collin Dieterich.
Added senior running back Braden Jenkins, “I think we’re all just trying 100 percent and not quitting. That was a problem in the past, was quitting.”
This year’s Riesel team believes it has retired that idea of resignation once and for all. The Indians put together a solid 8-2 regular season, losing only to state-ranked Mart and another Centex rival Bosqueville.
Then last Friday night in Gatesville, everything that Riesel has been building toward seemed to coalesce into one brilliant bi-district effort. Against Crawford, the same playoff foe as the year before and one of the more consistently successful programs in Class 2A, the Indians stormed to an eye-opening 59-13 triumph.
“I think Friday night was the culmination of three years of hard work,” Little said. “I’m glad our kids got to experience it.”
Riesel residents are taking notice of the change. The unmistakable buzz known as playoff fever has swept over the community.
“There’s a lot of people that come to the games now,” senior linebacker/guard Dakota Robert said. “We get spirit lines going, and a lot of people start showing up for the pep rallies. You’ll be at work and someone you know, a guy who graduated a couple of years before you, they’ll come up to you and just talk about the game and how we’ve got a shot at going pretty deep in the playoffs. It’s real fun.”
When Little arrived in 2016, he instituted a new tradition where the players would head over to the Indian fans after the game and thank them for coming. He thought that even in a small town where everybody knows everybody, it was important to connect with people.
And more so than ever, he’s hearing positive feedback from those people.
“My wife was in the stands and she heard some comments that were very complimentary to our kids and the way that we have kind of gotten them to play,” Little said. “As a coach, in a lot of ways, that’s more rewarding than actually getting wins, because they don’t see the number of hours, the time you put in with these kids, so when you hear the little snippets of stuff like that, it makes you feel pretty good inside.”
If a Riesel player needs correcting, Little or one of his coaches will take care of it. The veteran head coach wants to be known for having a disciplined program, a respectful program.
But it’s also a game, right? Little understands that too, which is one reason he gives the players the freedom to occasionally joke around and have a good time.
And right now, the Indians seem to be having the time of their lives.
“We’ve got some characters, which is great,” Little said. “I’m not going to take it real serious. This is going to be the best time of their life, we tell them that all the time. This is the best time of your life, these are going to be the times you’ll look back on and tell your kids, ‘This is what I did, this is what I did.’ So I think for them to go in with an attitude of you can’t have fun, that’s not the way I want to coach.”