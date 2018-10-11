THURSDAY'S SCORES
|CLASS 6A
Buda Hays 48, Austin High 47
Converse Judson 37, New Braunfels 11
Cypress Lakes 3, Bryan 0
Cypress Woods 61, Cypress Park 7
Dallas Skyline 65, Dallas White 19
Edinburg Economedes 42, Donna North 0
EP Montwood 17, EP Coronado 10
Fort Bend Dulles 42, Fort Bend Clements 7
Houston Westbury 9, Houston MSTC 2
Justin Northwest 73, FW Wyatt 33
Keller 30, FW Eaton 13
Klein Oak 34, Klein Forest 7
La Joya 28, McAllen 0
Laredo Alexander 14, Laredo United South 12
Lewisville Flower Mound 53, Irving Nimitz 8
Pasadena South Houston 49, Pasadena Rayburn 0
PSJA Southwest 20, Brownsville Lopez 0
Richardson 42, Dallas Molina 6
SA Northside Brennan 51, SA Northside Marshall 0
SA Northside Taft 30, SA Northside Holmes 14
Spring 35, Aldine Davis 22
|CLASS 5A
Amarillo Caprock 63, Lubbock 7
Angleton 27, Rosenberg Terry 22
Barbers Hill 52, Baytown Lee 49
Canyon Randall 31, Wichita Falls 14
Castroville Medina Valley 42, SA Kennedy 7
Dallas South Oak Cliff 58, Dallas Conrad 0
Denton Braswell 62, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7
Elgin 23, Pflugerville Weiss 0
Fort Bend Marshall 56, Houston Waltrip 0
Frisco 20, Lake Dallas 6
Frisco Centennial 42, Frisco Liberty 21
FW Eastern Hills 21, FW Carter-Riverside 6
FW Southwest 57, FW North Side 7
Houston Furr 27, Houston North Forest 20
Humble Kingwood Park 45, Galena Park 6
Little Elm 28, Frisco Wakeland 16
Roma 17, Laredo Cigarroa 10
SA Houston 41, SA Brackenridge 34
SA McCollum 38, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 26
Temple 35, Killeen 13
Victoria West 49, CC Carroll 13
|CLASS 4A
Dallas Roosevelt 50, Dallas Lincoln 18
Houston Wheatley 34, Stafford 27
|CLASS 3A
Dallas Madison 54, Dallas A+ Academy 6
|CLASS 1A
Follett 68, Lefors 20
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
FW Trinity Valley 46, Arlington Oakridge 7
Giddings State School 59, Houston Emery/Weiner School 49
|OTHER
Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Mayde Creek 28
N. Richland Hills Richland 35, Hurst Bell 17
Stephenville Faith 78, Zephyr 44
———
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/