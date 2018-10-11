THURSDAY'S SCORES

CLASS 6A

Buda Hays 48, Austin High 47

Converse Judson 37, New Braunfels 11

Cypress Lakes 3, Bryan 0

Cypress Woods 61, Cypress Park 7

Dallas Skyline 65, Dallas White 19

Edinburg Economedes 42, Donna North 0

EP Montwood 17, EP Coronado 10

Fort Bend Dulles 42, Fort Bend Clements 7

Houston Westbury 9, Houston MSTC 2

Justin Northwest 73, FW Wyatt 33

Keller 30, FW Eaton 13

Klein Oak 34, Klein Forest 7

La Joya 28, McAllen 0

Laredo Alexander 14, Laredo United South 12

Lewisville Flower Mound 53, Irving Nimitz 8

Pasadena South Houston 49, Pasadena Rayburn 0

PSJA Southwest 20, Brownsville Lopez 0

Richardson 42, Dallas Molina 6

SA Northside Brennan 51, SA Northside Marshall 0

SA Northside Taft 30, SA Northside Holmes 14

Spring 35, Aldine Davis 22

CLASS 5A

Amarillo Caprock 63, Lubbock 7

Angleton 27, Rosenberg Terry 22

Barbers Hill 52, Baytown Lee 49

Canyon Randall 31, Wichita Falls 14

Castroville Medina Valley 42, SA Kennedy 7

Dallas South Oak Cliff 58, Dallas Conrad 0

Denton Braswell 62, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7

Elgin 23, Pflugerville Weiss 0

Fort Bend Marshall 56, Houston Waltrip 0

Frisco 20, Lake Dallas 6

Frisco Centennial 42, Frisco Liberty 21

FW Eastern Hills 21, FW Carter-Riverside 6

FW Southwest 57, FW North Side 7

Houston Furr 27, Houston North Forest 20

Humble Kingwood Park 45, Galena Park 6

Little Elm 28, Frisco Wakeland 16

Roma 17, Laredo Cigarroa 10

SA Houston 41, SA Brackenridge 34

SA McCollum 38, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 26

Temple 35, Killeen 13

Victoria West 49, CC Carroll 13

CLASS 4A

Dallas Roosevelt 50, Dallas Lincoln 18

Houston Wheatley 34, Stafford 27

CLASS 3A

Dallas Madison 54, Dallas A+ Academy 6

CLASS 1A

Follett 68, Lefors 20

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FW Trinity Valley 46, Arlington Oakridge 7

Giddings State School 59, Houston Emery/Weiner School 49

OTHER

Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Mayde Creek 28

N. Richland Hills Richland 35, Hurst Bell 17

Stephenville Faith 78, Zephyr 44

