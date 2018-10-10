A pair of Central Texas football standouts were named winners of the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week accolades on Wednesday. The Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program recognizes one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications.
Temple’s Jared Wiley received the honor after he completed 20 of 39 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats prevailed in triple overtime over Belton, 58-55. The senior quarterback, who is committed to Texas as a tight end, has helped lead Temple to a 5-0 overall record with a spotless 3-0 mark in District 12-6A play.
West’s Preston Johnson won the award after his 24 carries for 214 yards and four touchdowns helped the Trojans top Groesbeck, 48-34, to hand the Goats their first loss of the season. Johnson also recorded 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in the win.