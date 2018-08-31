TEMPLE — Jared Wiley launched a 55-yard touchdown pass to Quinton Johnston just 29 seconds into the game, and the Wildcats were off and rolling in a season-opening triumph over Cedar Ridge at Wildcat Stadium.
Wiley-to-Johnson would ultimately be a familiar refrain for the P.A. announcer, as the QB hooked up with the receiver for three more TDs, covering 55, 29 and 71 yards. Wiley also called his own number for a 43-yard scoring scamper in the opening quarter.
Anthony Jackson showed off his speed with a 78-yard TD jaunt on the first drive of the third quarter for the Wildcats (1-0).