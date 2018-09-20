KILLEEN – De’Jon Overton ran for three touchdowns and Jared Wiley passed for a pair of scores as the Temple Wildcats stayed undefeated with a 42-6 victory over Killeen Shoemaker in District 12-6A action Thursday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Temple (4-0 overall, 2-0 district) seized control at the outset, as Wiley hit Quinton Johnson on a 39-yard touchdown pass a little over five minutes into the game. Overton later had TD runs of 24 and 2 yards as the Wildcats built a 28-0 lead by the halftime stoppage.
Overton added a third scoring scamper in the third quarter, from 3 yards out.