TEMPLE — Temple used the run to set up the pass, and gouged the Knights both ways.
The Wildcats (3-0 overall, 1-0 in 12-6A) scored their first three touchdowns on the ground, as De’Jon Overton broke off scoring scampers of 50 yards and 6 yards in the first quarter, followed by Anthony Jackson capping off the quarter with a 78-yard jaunt.
Thereafter, Wildcats QB Jared Wiley showed off his arm, launching three touchdown tosses, including two to Quintin Johnson, as Temple turned the game into a runaway.