TEMPLE — A rekindling of a classic Central Texas rivalry gave a capacity crowd at Wildcat Stadium all the entertainment it could handle.
In the end, the Wildcats survived when the busy combination of Jared Wiley and Quinton Johnston hooked up for a 25-yard touchdown in the third overtime period.
Belton had taken a 55-52 lead moments earlier on a 39-yard field goal. But Wiley and Johnston made the field goal academic when they reunited for their third scoring connection of the game. They had TD hookups of 31 and 32 yards earlier in the game.
Wiley had four TD passes in all for Temple (5-0, 3-0 in 12-6A). Connor Carothers also passed the ball well for Belton (4-2, 3-1), spraying five TD passes.