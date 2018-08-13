Anyone watching Waco High practice from the sidelines will want to jump in and play a couple of downs after hearing Kwame Cavil speak.
From the moment the Lions came out of the field house, it was all about being intentional with every step they took. They wait in the Lions’ Den – the porch that extends from the back of the field house – and it isn’t until Cavil believes his team is ready that they take the field.
Because when their cleats hit the Waco High practice field, it’s all about honoring those who have gone before them. One of whom being first-year Lion head coach Cavil who returns home to Waco to lead his alma mater.
“I’m super excited. You can tell by the passion and the energy that I bring that this is a dream come true,” Cavil said. “I couldn’t be anywhere else. I couldn’t be happier to be at a place where I grew up and graduated from.”
One thing Cavil told his players multiple times Monday morning was that they will not settle for good when great is available. They will earn the right to win.
“Restoring the roar, it’s a process,” Cavil said. “Coach (Johnny) Tusa used to say this, ‘You don’t eat the elephant at once. You eat it one bite at a time.’ It’s a big deal to get, so you have to take your time and go through the steps and the process it takes you to get to that point. That’s all I’m trying to do.”
Meanwhile across town, University began its second week of full team practices. After working out in the morning the first week of practice, University moved to afternoon practices on Monday.
“Truthfully, I thought when you change practice times and do something new, the kids seem to be different,” University head coach Rodney Smith said. “We were different when we first came out. They’ll get after it. It is what it is.”
While Smith said he’ll have more of a benchmark as to where his team is at after the Trojans’ scrimmage later this week, he was pleased to see the kind of work his guys put in over the summer.
“I was real excited about seeing the kids coming in all summer and working hard,” Smith said. “They weren’t being selfish. They were trying to be a teammate, a great teammate.”
The summer for Midway was a bit long. At least that’s how head coach Jeff Hulme described it. The Panther coach was so excited for preseason practice to start that he barely slept at all Sunday night. And his players were just as eager to get things rolling. Midway’s practice didn’t begin until 4 p.m. Monday, but guys started to arrive at the indoor facility around 2 p.m.
They key, however, is to have that excitement carry over.
“It’s been a great summer for them, too,” Hulme said. “Knowing these guys and the maturity of this team and the camaraderie of this team, I don’t see any issue with that.”
While Monday was the first full team preseason practice of the year for Midway, it wasn’t the first time that Hulme and the coaches have gone to work with the Panthers. Well, at least the freshmen.
Hulme called it a great change made by the UIL. As the Midway head football coach stood on the sideline and surveyed his team going through stretches before the first full team practice of the year began, he was grateful for the chance to get to work out freshmen a week before the rest of the team came together for preseason practice.
For 5A and 6A teams that went through spring drills, they aren’t allowed to begin practice until Monday. However, a new rule was passed that allowed those teams to work out freshmen for the first week before the rest of the team joined in on Aug. 13.
“I think they’ve got some people down there that are looking at the big picture and are saying, ‘Hey, those freshmen didn’t go through spring ball,’” Hulme said. “It was a great way to get them to come in, just them, get all their paperwork done, all the craziness of coming into high school. Not mixing in with the older guys and the 200 guys you got out there. We could focus on just them. It was really a great week. No. 1 we could slow down, make sure all their paperwork’s in, their physicals are in, all that good stuff. All we had to focus on were them. It was a great week.”