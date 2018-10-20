TEAGUE — Teague held McGregor to only 57 yards of total offense – 67 pass yards and -10 rush yards – as the Lions continued their winning ways with a 34-7 victory over the Bulldogs.
The home team jumped out to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter en route to its second straight victory. Teague is now 2-1 in district play and tied for fourth in the standings, a game ahead of McGregor and Groesbeck who are each 1-3.
The Lions grounded and pounded with a one-two punch rush game with running back Gelico Green and quarterback Zack Satterwhite. Green carried the ball 22 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns, while Satterwhite accounted for 16 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns.