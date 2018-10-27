WHITNEY – After the Wildcats handed West its first district loss a week ago, Teague did the same to Whitney Friday night with a 47-42 victory on the road.
With two minutes to go in the game, Whitney took the lead, 40-39, over Teague as the successful two-point conversion gave the Wildcats the edge late.
The Lions fought back as a deep pass set up the visitor’s offense on the Whitney 5-yard line with less than a minute to go. Soon after, quarterback Zack Satterwhite connected with Connor Smith for the go ahead touchdown.
Satterwhite finished the night with 165 pass yards and 105 rush yards for a total of five touchdowns on the night.
The Lions got out to a fast start with a 14-0 lead heading into the second quarter. By then, the Wildcats were starting to find their rhythm as they scored 2 points in the frame to trail by 11 heading into the break.
Teague scored a combined 16 points in the second half, while Whitney fought back for seven points in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth but came up short.