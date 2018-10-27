WHITNEY – After the Wildcats handed West its first district loss a week ago, Teague did the same to Whitney Friday night with a 47-42 victory on the road.
With two minutes to go in the game, Whitney took the lead, 40-39, over Teague as the successful two-point conversion gave the Wildcats the edge late.
The Lions fought back as a deep pass set up the visitor’s offense on the Whitney 5-yard line with less than a minute to go. Soon after, quarterback Zack Satterwhite connected with Connor Smith for the go ahead touchdown.
Satterwhite finished the night with 165 pass yards and 105 rush yards for a total of five touchdowns on the night.
The Lions got out to a fast start with a 14-0 lead heading into the second quarter. By then, the Wildcats were starting to find their rhythm as they scored 2 points in the frame to trail by 11 heading into the break.
Teague scored a combined 16 points in the second half, while Whitney fought back for seven points in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth but came up short.
Belton 86, Ellison 55
KILLEEN – It was a back-and-forth contest to begin with until Belton busted things open with a 30-point second quarter to claim an 86-55 victory over Ellison.
The Tigers did most of their work through the air with 524 passing yards and seven touchdowns on the night. Anthony Brown led the Belton receivers with 195 yards on 10 catches for three touchdowns. Anthony Fairbanks also hit the century mark for the Tigers, as did Denver Holman with 177 and 100 yards respectively for three combined touchdowns.
Marques Aguilar took care of things on the ground for Belton with 18 carries for 133 yards and three scores.
Iredell 48, Walnut Springs 0
WALNUT SPRINGS – Iredell kept on rolling with a 48-0 win over Walnut Springs. Friday’s contest marked the district opener for the Dragons.
In a game that was called at half time, Hunter Sheffied had two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown. The mercy rule was sealed when Colton Fowler returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown.
Bruceville-Eddy 28, Moody 0
EDDY — Nathan Quattlebaum boomed his way to four rushing touchdowns in the Eagles’ shutout win over the Bearcats in District 8-2A Div. I action.
Quattlebaum was a load to bring down, carrying 16 times for 261 yards while scoring on runs of 19, 58, 35 and 71 yards.
Bruceville-Eddy (5-4, 3-2) also came to play defensively, limiting Moody to just five first downs and 86 total yards. The Bearcats (1-7, 0-4) also hurt themselves with 13 penalties.