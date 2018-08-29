Reicher Catholic Cougars
2017: 9-3 (5-0), reached state quarterfinals
Head coach: John Ryan (3rd season, 18-7)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/4
All-time: 367-293-12
Offense: Multiple spread
Defense: 4-2-5, 3-4
Playoffs: 32-21 in 37 trips, last in 2017
State titles: 9 (1958, ’62, ’63, ’74, ’75, 2004, ’07, ’08, ’09)
Outlook: Moving in as Reicher’s starting quarterback, Ben Brittain embraced the challenge as he passed for 2,422 yards and 25 touchdowns last season.
Brittain also proved to be a dangerous running threat as he amassed 921 yards and 12 touchdowns. After many hours in the film room and a great deal of work with his receivers, Brittain is primed for a superb senior.
“We needed someone who would step up and fill that quarterback role and Ben did that last year,” said Reicher coach John Ryan. “I look for our next group of guys to step up this year.”
Brittain will be working with a less experienced group of receivers, which means Matt Torres and Jake Boozer will need to play big roles. A veteran offensive line led by Noah Pisek, Chance Boettcher and Jackson Bayer will be a strength.
Torres will also be a key for the defense in the secondary while John Jack Boozer is a talented linebacker and Brayden Sanchez brings experience to the defensive line.
“We’ve been district champs the last few years, but you always want to get on top again,” Ryan said. “We’re definitely optimistic. These guys have come in and made the team their own.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Kerens
Sept. 7 McKinney Christian
Sept. 14 at Bosqueville
Sept. 21 Bremond
Sept. 28 at Arlington Grace Prep
Oct. 5 Tyler T.K. Gorman
Oct. 12 at San Marcos Academy*
Oct. 26 Schertz John Paul II*
Nov. 2 at Austin Texas School for the Deaf* 7 p.m.
Nov. 9 Boerne Geneva*
Texas Wind
2017: 10-2, won state home school tournament title
Head coach: Travis Kaddatz (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 7/7
Playoffs: 3-3 in trips to state and national tournaments
Offense/Defense: Spread/4-3
State title: 1 (2017)
Outlook: Even though it plays as an independent made up of home- and private-schooled students , Texas Wind was able to beat all comers last year with its players’ speed and skills. With 10 returning lettermen and seven starters, the team should be looking to extend their winning ways. Playing a combination of private and public schools, as well as other home-school groups, Wind has eight games on its regular season schedule and should make noise in state and national home-school tournaments.
Johnny Escoto is one of the fastest players on the team and will be a reliable asset on both sides of the ball. Travis Ledford is a go-to runner who will command the attention of defenses arrayed against him.
Entering its sixth year in football, Wind looks to build on last year’s success. With just 17 athletes playing 11-man football, each player will need to contribute .
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Arlington Newman International 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Somerville 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Snook 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Dallas HSAA Blue Home School 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 Cedar Hill DasCHE Home School 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Conroe Northside Home School 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 Irving The Highlands 7 p.m.
Nov. 9 at SA Brooks Academy 7 p.m.