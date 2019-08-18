University’s 47-game losing streak had grown to monstrous proportions, consuming the thoughts of Rodney Smith’s coaching staff and players.
So when the Trojans snapped it with a 37-0 win over Austin Travis in the second game of last season, the sound of relief could be heard all around Waco ISD Stadium and from Trojans fans everywhere.
“It was like you’re holding up the world and you let it go,” Smith said. “To be able to get over that hump was amazing.”
The Trojans went on to win two more games to finish 3-7 overall and 2-6 in District 5-5A Division II. They thought they could produce a better record, but now they at least have the confidence that they can win. Anything short of the playoffs will be a disappointment this season for the senior class.
“We’re very hungry,” said senior quarterback Jacob Bryant. “We’ve been talking about it this summer. We’ve got a lot of confidence as a team and as a whole. We’ll be able to come together. Knowing that winning feeling, it will be great to get that feeling again.”
Throughout the summer, Smith saw a renewed sense of purpose from his players as they attended weightlifting sessions in masses.
It wasn’t just the veterans who took pride in setting personal lifting records. The younger players also caught the spirit.
“We were up here Monday through Thursday, two hours grinding and trying to get stronger,” said offensive lineman Robert Ursua. “All the younger guys were getting new maxes and the older guys broke some personal records that they never hit before. It was amazing to see somebody hit their max and the excitement they get from it.”
Attitude adjustment
Smith certainly took a risk in 2017 when he traded his successful head basketball coaching job at University for a football program that had already lost 36 straight games. But now he’s seeing an attitude change in his players, and he believes it will pay off in his third season.
“Our kids are making the necessary changes they have to make to be football players,” Smith said. “Coming in the summertime and doing the things we ask them to do isn’t easy. It isn’t easy to give up your summer and say hey I want to be part of something different and make a change. That’s what the kids are doing.”
University’s offense was often productive last season, and a big reason was explosive running back Jeremiah Stroupe, who produced a 1,000-yard season. Keeping Stroupe healthy will be a major goal for an offense that returns six starters.
“He just does what’s asked of him and never says a word,” Smith said. “He’s got some good quickness and has a little power. He’s going to get that extra yard. He got a little bit bigger and a little bit stronger, and the expectations for him are a little bit higher. “
Emilio Arechiga returns at quarterback, but he’ll have to beat out Bryant to earn the job again. The competition has been good for both quarterbacks.
“Emilio and Jacob (Bryant) will battle it out and they’re both seniors,” Smith said. “Jacob gets the ball out of his hand really fast. They both know the offense, so right now I can’t put one in front of the other. Emilio was the starting quarterback last year and he’s working his tail off. We’re going to go with the one that gets it done.”
Corey Sandolph is University’s top returning receiver after making five touchdown catches last year. Smith saw a major attitude change in Sandolph last year, and expects that to continue this fall.
“He’s a kid who didn’t understand the team concept, but he’s changed,” Smith said. “He’s night and day. How can we fix this? How can we get in the end zone? Just as good as he catches, he’s going to block. He does the things that are asked of him. We might have to use him on defense some. He’s a great athlete with a big heart and a big desire to be great.”
Figuring it out up front
Francisco Casso is back to lead the offensive line, but he’ll need help from players like Ursua, Jared Estrada and Felipe Gonzales. Likewise, University’s defensive line needs to prove it can match up with its Class 5A rivals. Casso and end Delvin Mason will need to make major contributions.
“We do have a little game experience with a lot of guys,” Smith said. “But in the O- and D-line, if we don’t figure it out quick, we could be in almost the same situation we’ve been in. It’s going to be really important how quick those guys pick it up. That’s the one thing I’m going to be really focusing on.”
The Trojans have a proven linebacker in Qua’vean Mitchell, who collected 110 tackles and eight sacks last season. He’ll be joined in the linebacking corps by Garrett Fichter and Nathan Olivarez, who brings good size and speed to the field.
“Mitchell is very active and has had a great summer and got a little stronger and faster,” Smith said. “We’re expecting big things from him.”
The Trojans’ secondary looks solid with safety Ja’marius Bailey and twin CBs Gabe and Caleb Russell.
“We struggled in stopping the run last year, but we did pretty good in stopping the pass,” Gabe Russell said. “We have more experience with our returning seniors and we just know what it takes to win. We know what we have to do.”
With the weight of the long losing streak in the past, the Trojans feel confident as they look ahead. They’d love to be playing into December.
“To make the playoffs would be amazing,” Ursua said. “We’ve been working so hard as a team to get better. Making the playoffs would be like our prize.”