Almost 28,000 votes were cast in the first round of the 2018 Super Poll, where fans pick their preseason high school football favorites in Central Texas.
China Spring and La Vega fans really got out the vote, placing 16 players onto the semifinal ballots out of the 45 who advanced to the semifinals.
Shout out to Devin Pullin’s fanbase, as well: The Connally linebacker received 2,686 votes, topping all candidates in the first round. Leopards fans also stormed the polls for A.J. Bell of Lorena, who also received more than 2,000 votes as the top running back.
Two-way linemen Seth Kohlscheen of Crawford and Noah Plsek of Reicher came in 1-2, respectively, atop the offensive and defensive ranks.
Bosqueville’s Tanner Sepulveda was another top pick, garnering almost 1,800 votes at wide receiver (and also making the ballot at defensive back). Eric Hart of China Spring and Trey Lacina of Crawford were the other players to top 1,000 votes, at running back and defensive back, respectively.
Now it’s time for another round of voting: Semifinals voting is open only through Tuesday. Direct your fanbase to wacotrib.com/superpoll and vote often. As always, you can vote once per hour per category.
The top two vote-getters in each category through Tuesday night will advance to our final head-to-head voting round, which starts Wednesday and runs through next Sunday.
Junior high volleyball clinics on tap this week
Van Davis will hold a Refresher Volleyball Clinic for junior high players on Tuesday and Thursday.
The clinic will give players a chance to review fundamentals of the game, participate in scrimmages, and offer tips for trying out for their school teams. Tuesday’s clinic is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Waco Montessori School Gym, and it is reserved for seventh graders. Thursday’s clinic is for eighth graders, and will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at St. Paul’s School.
The cost is $25 per clinic or $40 for both. For more information, email Van_Davis@baylor.edu.
Texas Sports Hall of Fame brings back book festival for second year
The Texas Sports Hall of Fame will hold its second annual Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Admission is free to the public. A limited number of VIP tickets, which include preferred seating and signed book drawings, are available by emailing Jay Black at jay.black@thsof.org.
Featured authors at the festival include Jon A. Wood (“Beyond the Ballpark”), Michael Hurd (“Thursday Night Lights”), T.G. Webb (“Battle of the Brazos”), Chad Conine (“Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year”), Jon Peters (“When Life Grabs You By the Baseballs”) and Dr. Jorge Iber (“More Than Just Peloteros: Sport and U.S. Latino Communities”).
The authors will have one-hour time slots to present their work and answer questions to festival-goers. There will also be tables set up in the Red McCombs Great Hall where the authors will have book signings.
Oklahoma scratches out 3-2 win over Louisiana in Little League Southwest regional
Apparently, hitting can sometimes be overrated when it comes to Little League play. Oklahoma downed Louisiana, 3-2, Saturday at the George W. Bush Little League complex. The Tulsa National team pulled off the win with walks, wild pitches and passed balls.
Landon Victorian of Louisiana hit an RBI double in the fourth inning and Nik Toups hit a single for a second run. The two runs were all Oklahoma would allow, though, and scored one run in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Each run was scored with two outs in all three innings.
Oklahoma remains in the winners bracket and will play Monday at 8 p.m. Louisiana plays Sunday at 8 a.m. against Arkansas in an elimination game.