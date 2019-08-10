After 44,077 votes cast by area football fans, the Super Poll semifinals are open.
More than 5,900 people voted in the first round, writing in 233 players in nine categories.
The top five vote-getters are now up for a vote in the semifinal round, which runs through Saturday on wacotrib.com. Then the top two advance to the final round, which begins next Sunday.
Winners will be revealed in the Tribune-Herald’s high school football preview during the last week of August.
The players advancing to the semifinals are:
- QB — Jake Boozer, Reicher, 1,187 votes; Brayden Faulkner, China Spring, 860; Ara Rauls, La Vega, 651; Hayden Dildy, Texas Wind, 426; Kavian Gaither, Connally, 412.
- RB — Ethan Linder, Robinson, 769; A.J. Morales, Reicher, 609; A.J. Brem, Lorena, 522; Jay’Veon Sunday, Connally, 479; Jar’Quae Walton, La Vega, 450.
- WR/TE — Nolan Slagle, Riesel, 543; Korie Black, Connally, 384; Malachi Wright, La Vega, 344; Adam Crabtree, Texas Wind, 340; Ty Moore, Lorena, 300.
- OL — Noah Plsek, Reicher, 1,525; Braeden Skains, Texas Wind, 385; Chandler Noble, Fairfield, 379; Austin Mathews, Valley Mills, 338; Trent Pullen, Connally, 294.
- DL — Noah Plsek, Reicher, 1,473; Jaden Anderson, West, 328; De’Treveon Thompson, La Vega, 318; Josh Thomas, China Spring, 297; Roddrell Freeman, Mart, 259.
- LB — Bryce Tonkin, Reicher, 411; Caden Crabtree, Texas Wind, 339; Austin Albrecht, Bosqueville, 326; DeMarrquese Hayes, La Vega, 257; Jar’Mychael Hudson, Fairfield, 239.
- DB — Eli Garvin, Midway, 398; Jake Boozer, Reicher, 385; Jacob Kuligowski, China Spring, 369; Zane Grimm, Lorena, 191; Kyler Martin, Mart, 187.
- Specialist — Nolan Slagle, punter, Riesel, 334; Micah Sauls, long snapper, Mart, 169; Ralph Morales, kicker, Connally, 166; Karson Coe, kicker, China Spring , 155; Kyler Martin, return specialist, Mart, 155.
- Six-man — Timmy Skains, Parkview, 437; Cruz Flores, Cranfills Gap, 313; Cash Hooten, Aquilla, 265; Connor McCurdy, Aquilla, 264; C.J. Hutchison, Gholson, 190.