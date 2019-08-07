There are just two days left to vote in the first round of this year’s Tribune-Herald Super Poll, where fans pick their favorite football players in Central Texas.
Almost 5,700 voters cast ballots as of Wednesday evening, contributing a whopping 40,000 votes (and counting). The top five vote-getters in each category will advance to next week’s semifinal round.
At quarterback, Jake Boozer of Reicher holds a commanding 300-vote lead over Brayden Faulkner of China Spring.
Robinson’s Ethan Linder and Reicher’s A.J. Morales are neck-and-neck at running back, with just 45 votes separating them, while Riesel’s Nolan Slagle is topping the wide receiver/tight end ballot over Connally’s Korie Black. Reicher is running over the competition at offensive and defensive line, with all-state performer Noah Plsek lapping the rest of the field at both positions. And the Cougars are in a fight for top linebacker, too, as Bryce Tonkin narrowly leads Texas Wind’s Caden Crabtree.
China Spring cornerback Jacob Kuligowski is in a dead heat with Midway safety Eli Garvin at defensive back while Slagle’s fans have shown up in droves to give the Riesel punter a comfortable lead at specialist.
In the six-man ranks, Parkview’s Timmy Skains and Cranfills Gap’s Cruz Flores are fighting for the top position.
The deadline for first-round voting and write-in players is Friday night, at wacotrib.com/superpoll. Then we’ll cut down the ballot in each category to a five-man semifinal round. Voting will then run for one week beginning Sunday and then a final head-to-head round concludes from Aug. 18-24.
Winners will be revealed the next week in the Tribune-Herald’s high school football preview.