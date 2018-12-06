Central Texas high school football coaches whose seasons are complete are encouraged to submit their nominations for the 64th annual Super Centex Football Team and 34th annual Super Centex Six-Man Football Team.
Nominations should include the players’ positions, heights, weights, classifications, any honors or awards that they achieved, and all pertinent statistics.
They can be emailed to Krista Pirtle (krista.pirtle@wacotrib.com) or Brice Cherry (bcherry@wacotrib.com). Coaches may also submit their all-district teams, which will be published the same day as the Super Centex teams, in early January.