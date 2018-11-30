HICO — Defending state champion Strawn ended Iredell’s dream season in the Class 1A Division II regional final, preventing the Dragons from reaching the state semifinals for the first time in school history.
It was the first loss of the year for the Dragons (11-1).
Strawn (11-2) scored the first points of the game just 90 seconds into the game, as reigning 1A player of the year Tanner Hodkins navigated his way to a 51-yard touchdown run. Iredell answered quickly, scoring in just three plays, capped off by a 13-yard TD pass from Jacob Guereca to Colton Fowler.
However, the Greyhounds scoring machine was just getting started, and Iredell struggled to keep pace. Strawn shot off to a 54-22 halftime lead, then scored twice early in the third quarter to nab the mercy-rule win.
Fowler scored two TDs in the loss for Iredell, including a 61-yard bomb from Hunter Sheffield.