TEMPLE — There’s always a bit of truth behind a legend. Usually, it’s that truth that is a bit exaggerated, over-sold if you will, that turns it from mere fact into a story that will be told and retold for years to come.
Friday night under the lights at Wildcat Stadium in Temple, there were a few legendary calls made by Jeff Hulme and his Midway coaching staff, each one key to the Panthers handing Temple its first loss of the season and clinching at least a share of a District 12-6A title with a 31-28 win over the Wildcats.
There was that time late in the third quarter when Midway went for it on 4th-and-1 from its own 10-yard line. Now until that point, the Panthers had converted on three other fourth down plays. Quarterback Nick Jimenez caught the snap and then scampered for two yards for a fresh set of downs.
Then later in the fourth quarter, after Midway kicked a field goal to take a 31-28 lead, the Panthers recovered an onside kick.
While Midway didn’t score after either of those plays, they were instrumental in the Panthers keeping the ball out of Temple’s hands.
Now we aren’t about to break out the full truth on either of these legendary calls in a game that definitely lived up to the hype it received well before the season began. All we’ll say is that what transpired on the field wasn’t what was called on the sidelines.
“Hey, it was a good fourth down call and we made a first down,” the Midway head coach said with a grin. “So there you go.”
Those big-time play calls — OK, the onside kick wasn’t supposed to happen. It was a called squib kick that happened to bounce off a Temple player’s leg and Midway recovered — were huge in a game that many people have looked forward to for months. It wasn’t just because of the high-caliber football that would no doubt be played.
The question on everyone’s mind was whether or not Midway was the district favorite.
There should be no more questions.
Temple’s offense came in outscoring everyone — with the exception of the 58-55 thriller over Belton — by a combined score of 304-76. These Wildcats can flat put up the points.
But in the second half, Midway held the home team to only seven.
The Wildcats were forced to punt, held at the goal line and then fumbled heading into their final drive of the night with mere seconds left on the clock.
Temple was looking deep and each four pass attempt was incomplete.
“With the way they’ve been scoring, we thought coming in we could play pretty good,” Hulme said. “We thought we could control the line of scrimmage and thought our defense could get after it. But then you have to go out and do it which isn’t always easy to do, especially against these guys.”
While the defense played exceptionally, the offensive line was Hulme’s key to the victory. They opened up countless holes for Fullbright to run through as the running back finished with around 220 yards on the night. They also provided protection for quarterback Nick Jimenez to make his reads.
“From the first play when James ran for 15 yards, that set the tone,” Hulme said. “They showed everybody that they were here to play. These guys sort of took it personal this week. They wanted to come out and show everybody that last year we had a good offensive line, but this year we have another good offensive line. I was real proud of those guys.”
Midway took the first lead as a costly Temple penalty allowed the Panthers to score on its first possession. The Panthers had already converted on 4th-and-4, with a four-yard run by quarterback Nick Jimenez. This time, it was 4th-and-8 on the Temple 32-yard line, and Jimenez took the snap and quickly realized he had nowhere to go. One of the Temple defenders, however, pulled Jimenez’s face mask, which was a 15-yard penalty and gave Midway a first down on the 17-yard line.
James Fullbright took it from there as he barreled through the middle and into the end zone to give the Panthers an early lead.
The Wildcats, with their uptempo style yet patient approach to the run attack, answered back within five minutes. De’Jon Overton had most of the carries with a few keepers by quarterback Jared Wiley sprinkled in between. It was Overton who capped off the 13-play drive with a two-yard touchdown.
It seemed that Midway would answer right back as Jimenez hit D’Ante Thomas on a slant route for what was going to be a massive 50-yard gain. While stretching for extra yards, though, Thomas fumbled the football and Temple picked it up.
A 51-yard pass completion from Wiley to Anthony Jackson set up a three yard touchdown run by Jackson to give Temple its first lead of the game with 42 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Panther offense struggled its next series. Fullbright again carried most of the load, and a few defenders, as he continued to barrel up the middle for a handful of yards each time. Midway was forced to punt, and again the Temple offense seemed to be in perfect rhythm.
Wiley completed three straight pass attempts for 17, 11 and 16 yards respectively as Overton chipped in with some yards on the ground. The Wildcats marched down to the Midway 13-yard line, and, on 4th-and-2, sent in defensive lineman to try to pick up the yards for a fresh set of downs.
Phillip Haskins wasn’t able to convert, however, as Midway’s defensive front stuffed him for no gain. The Panthers used the momentum from that defensive stop to fuel another long drive with a few third and fourth down conversions.
Jimenez was in a rhythm by this time as he hit Thomas for 14 yards and Will Nixon twice for 10 and 27 yards. The latter of the two passes from Jimenez to Nixon was big as Midway was facing 1st and 20 after a holding penalty.
Three plays later, Fullbright kept it for an eight yard touchdown, his second of the night.
Midway’s third touchdown came eight seconds later on a pick-six by Za’Carius Murray. Wiley took the snap and telegraphed where he was looking down the Temple sideline to the waiting receiver. The quarterback nearly double pumped which allowed Murray time to jump in front of the waiting Wildcat, snag the football and run it 30 yards untouched into the end zone to give the Panthers a seven-point lead.
At this point, Temple was scrambling to put more points on the board by the half. A 30-yard completion from Wiley to Bobby Johnson sure helped, lining up the Wildcats on Midway’s side fo the field with 11 seconds on the clock.
Wiley took the snap with the clock running out and flipped it a few yards ahead to the open Jackson. Now Jackson is fast. As he raced diagonally from the left side of the field to the right, one Midway defender appeared to be able to cut him off from the Promised Land. As he made his approach, one of the Wildcats threw down a big-time block on the Midway defender, and Jackson was able to score with no time left in the first half.
After forcing Temple to punt its opening drive of the third quarter, Jimenez passed to Demarcus Degrate for the touchdown after Fullbright set things up with a 47-yard gain on third down.
Temple fought back to tie it up with Jackson before a field goal gave Midway the lead it was able to hang onto, a score that was set up when Marcus Johnson recovered a Temple fumble.
“I think it was a great game,” Hulme said. “Both teams came into it, the game had a lot of hype. Sometimes those games don’t live up to that. Tonight did. Both teams battled. There was no animosity between the players, it was just a good, hard fought game. It happened to go our way.”