STEPHENVILLE — The Yellow Jackets stung the Cougars with a 75-yard, game-winning touchdown with six minutes to play in the District 5-4A Division I opener.
The game was stunted by a lightning delay of roughly an hour.
Before the lightning struck, China Spring (4-3, 0-1) was in good shape, leading 14-13 with 8:26 to play in the game. The Cougars battled back from a 13-0 deficit after one quarter to take that lead, showing plenty of pluck and poise in the process.
K.J. Peoples gave China Spring its first score when he connected with D’Marion Alexander on a 13-yard touchdown pass three minutes into the second half. About five minutes later, Peoples again led the Cougars to a scoring drive, capping it off with a five-yard TD pass to Peyton Hofferichter.
But Stephenville (4-2, 1-0) still had a big play up its sleeve, as Krece Nowak blazed his way through the Cougar defense for the winning score. The Yellow Jackets tacked on a two-point conversion for the final points.