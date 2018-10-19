KILLEEN — The Grey Wolves snapped a 27-game losing streak in impressive fashion, blowing out the Lions at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Waco High (1-6, 0-5 in 12-6A) actually had the first lead of the game, thanks to Chris Esqueda’s 36-yard field goal. And the Lions were still in the game late in the first half, as Randy Carpenter’s 26-yard touchdown jaunt cut Shoemaker’s lead to 15-10. But the Lions’ progress ended there.
Shoemaker (1-6, 1-4) got a 12-yard Mark Walker TD run just before the halftime break to push the score to 22-10, and rode that momentum to a huge second half to run away with the breakthrough win.