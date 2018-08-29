Jeremiah Thomas

Jeremiah Thomas scored 41 touchdowns last year as Parkview Christian won the TCAL Division II state title.

The family of Jeremiah Thomas, the Parkview Christian Academy student and football player who died on Sunday night after a bout with bone cancer, has updated plans for memorial services this week in order to accommodate more visitors.

A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Church of the Open Door. A homecoming service will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at Antioch Community Church, with a graveside service to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Jeremiah’s parents plan to attend Parkview’s season-opening game Friday night against Fort Worth THESA.

