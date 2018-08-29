The family of Jeremiah Thomas, the Parkview Christian Academy student and football player who died on Sunday night after a bout with bone cancer, has updated plans for memorial services this week in order to accommodate more visitors.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Church of the Open Door. A homecoming service will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at Antioch Community Church, with a graveside service to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Jeremiah’s parents plan to attend Parkview’s season-opening game Friday night against Fort Worth THESA.