MEXIA — When he first learned of the head coaching vacancy at Mexia in the spring of 2017, Frank Sandoval didn’t exactly rush to get his cover letter written.
He thought about it. He mulled it over. He went back and forth a bit.
“I waited until the last day to apply,” Sandoval said. “I just kind of stared at it for a while. I knew about Mexia and knew the history of Mexia. I started calling my friends and my buddies, and I called Joey (McGuire) and said, ‘Coach, am I ready? Do you think I’m ready?’ And he goes, ‘Yes. Frank, go for it.’ ”
So Sandoval, then defensive line coach at Cedar Hill, went for it. And in April of 2017, Mexia ISD approved his hiring as head coach. In the 16 months since, he hasn’t regretted his decision to come to Blackcat Country for one iota of a second.
Mexia’s administration initially tasked Sandoval with instilling a new sense of discipline in the football program. That was job one. And, honestly, it was something Sandoval wasn’t particularly worried about. Creating a standard of expectation is the easy part.
No, the new coach knew that in order for the Blackcats to go from rule followers to trail blazers, he needed to win over the players’ hearts. He couldn’t just tell him that he cared — he had to show them.
Mission accomplished.
“We just had to build trust with them as coaches,” linebacker Drevaun Cooper said. “After we built our trust, it was just good. That’s all we had to do.”
Added center Jordan Rios: “He definitely changed the program. It was all about family, and just playing for each other. Being a family. … He showed that he cared about us. He really wants us to be successful.”
Making the sale
In turn, the players — to use the most common coach verbiage — bought in to Sandoval’s message. But he didn’t finalize the sale alone.
Before a recent preseason practice, the Blackcats jogged from the fieldhouse to the practice field. Already a crowd of pickup truck-driving parents had started to gather alongside the far fence. It’s a daily sight at Mexia’s workouts that Sandoval has come to anticipate and appreciate.
As the players passed through a gate to the field, an assistant coach welcomed them with helmet slaps and high-fives. Other coaches challenged the players to “Be ready to work today!” or shouted encouragement and instruction as they prepared the field for drills.
“The whole coaching staff (cares),” Cooper said.
Running back Jadrian Smith echoes that sentiment. “It’s not just (Sandoval), it’s all the coaches. They always bring positive vibes,” Smith said. “It’s always positive from them, and they always want us to do good, off and on the field.”
In fact, Smith added, he feels close enough to Sandoval and his staff that if he were dealing with a personal problem, he wouldn’t hesitate to go knocking on doors in the fieldhouse.
“I look at him as a father figure. So I’d tell him anything, and he’d help me with it, too,” Smith said.
Upward mobility
Mexia won six games in Sandoval’s first year at the helm, an encouraging sign of upward mobility after a 2-8 season in 2016. The Blackcats blitzed Gonzales, 30-7, in the Class 4A Division II bi-district playoffs before being turned back by a feisty West Orange-Stark team that ultimately reached the state semifinals. Following the season, six Mexia players signed to extend their playing days in college.
A rather raucous opening act, wouldn’t you say? Absolutely.
But it means nothing now, Sandoval insists. Much like Blackcat Stadium — which had a turf installation project slowed by an issue with the soil beneath the field — this program is still very much under construction.
“Now my concern revolves around understanding that there is still pressure on us to be successful,” Sandoval said. “And we’ve got to figure out a way to go, ‘OK, that was last year, and we’re going to celebrate 2017, but this is not 2017. We’re not guaranteed any wins.’ So, I tell my coaches all the time, ‘We can’t live off that. That’s not who we are.’ If that’s the case, we’re at the wrong place and I’m not the person for this job.”
The proud people of Mexia wear black — hey, it may be hot, but the fashion gurus say it’s slimming — and they bleed crimson. This is a community that has always carried a deep passion for Blackcat athletics, as evidenced by that chain link-fence congregation at every practice. Outside the gates of the stadium, a sign welcomes fans to Blackcat Field, home of the 1989 Class 3A state champs.
Nearly 30 years later, that ’89 Blackcat team remains the only one to hoist a state title trophy in football. Yet, as ambitious as it sounds, restoring that manner of luster is a familiar topic of conversation among the current players.
Hope abounds in preseason
“Now we’ve just got our mind focused on trying to get past (last year) and go on to state,” Cooper said.
Asked about such a destination, Rios said: “Anything can happen.”
As another lively set of preseason workouts wound down for the Blackcats, the prospect of playing until almost Christmas seemed a long way off. Of more pressing concern was making sure the receivers tucked the ball away after snagging a catch from the Jugs machine, or the linemen employing proper technique as they were finishing off their blocks. They’ve got to get better today. And who can think about state when they’ve got Cameron Yoe in Week 1?
But hope abounds again, and it radiates from Sandoval as he marches from one end of the field to the other, checking in with this group and that one. As he waves and chatters at the parents or calls out to different players by name, you would get the impression that he’s known them for years, instead of months.
Coaching changes aren’t supposed to go this smoothly. But this one has proven a great fit for everyone.
“In the kids’ eyes it was allowing them to celebrate success,” Sandoval said. “But also handling adversity and doing those kinds of things. We did a lot of teaching. So, it was really smooth because the kids bought in. If the kids hadn’t bought in, it would have been tough. But they put a little bit of faith and trust into us.”