It’s easy to see why San Saba is undefeated. Just ask all of District 7-2A.
The Armadillos used a bruising style of play against Crawford Friday night, routing the Pirates, 41-14, and now stand a win away against De Leon next week to polish off what will most certainly be an undefeated regular season.
The Pirates (4-5, 2-2), though, gave it a shot early. With both teams trading punches in a scoreless first quarter, Crawford actually drew first blood. Following an interception by Tate Abel, the Pirates drove deep into Armadillo territory and facing a fourth down, Abel gave it to running back Trey Lacina on a delay. The junior ran untouched to put Crawford up seven.
It would be the only time Crawford would lead the entire game. Two possessions later, San Saba (9-0, 4-0) handed it to Eli Salinas from seven yards out, but a missed extra point kept the Pirates in front 7-6.
After a quick three-and-out, San Saba wasted little time finding the end zone again, as Salinas lunged in from just a yard out and with the Armadillos converting the two-point conversion, San Saba took a 14-7 lead into the half.
That’s when things turned from bad to worse.
After the San Saba defense forced another three-and-out in which Crawford lost three yards and on a third-and-8, Armadillo quarterback Sean O’Keefe hit Ruben Parra on fly route for a 27-yard touchdown.
The Armadillos weren’t done. San Saba amped up the pressure on Abel, sacking the junior for a 14-yard loss on the ensuing possession, forcing a short punt and took over at the Crawford 44. From there, O’Keefe struck quickly, hitting Logan Glover on another deep score just four plays into the drive.
To make matters worse, Ty Torbert fumbled the following kickoff and this time, O’Keefe ran it in from the two. At 34-7, the game was no longer in question. After Abel, who was seemingly pressured every time the junior dropped back, found Chance Connally for a 36-yard score, O’Keefe answered yet again, finding Juan Ramirez on a deep ball to end the scoring.
It wasn’t a particularly sharp night offensively for Crawford. Abel was sacked four times, but consistently picked himself up off the dirt over and over again.
Crawford faces Hico next week in an important game for playoff seeding.