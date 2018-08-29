Throughout Southeast Asia, and particularly in Thailand, a popular expression is this — same same but different. The idea being that two people, places or things are similar, but not quite identical.
Live Oak Classical School is a long way from Southeast Asia, but the saying perfectly encapsulates the transition between the school’s previous and current head football coaches.
Same same, but different.
For the first 10 years of its history as a program, Jordan Barker served as Live Oak’s coach. It was a marriage made in heaven, as Barker piloted the Falcons to four state championships, including back-to-back TAPPS six-man titles in 2016 and ’17.
But Barker, who has a second job working for Waco-based Sturdi Steel, was looking for a change of pace. So in May, he announced that he was stepping down as Live Oak head coach, allowing his defensive coordinator Brice Helton to take over. Meanwhile, Barker would stick around as offensive coordinator.
So, things around Live Oak are pretty familiar. Nobody needs any name tags. And yet it’s still a new day, a new era, with a few subtle changes under Helton’s watchful eye.
“Definitely, the feel has changed,” senior Ben Buras said. “Coach Helton is very organized, Type A, and we are never wondering what we should be doing. We always have a very organized practice, and I think that’s really helping bring the team together.”
Asked about the switch from Barker to Helton, senior Chandler Vardeman said, “They’re different people, if you meet them. But it’s still the same hard-core, going-at-it, 100-percent-in-every-drill that we’ve always done. We’re just doing different drills than we’ve normally done.”
This isn’t Helton’s first time behind the wheel of the ship. Prior to joining Barker’s staff in 2016, he coached Dallas Covenant for 11 years. Helton said that when he came to Live Oak, Barker gave him free rein to make changes, which again makes this current transition less choppy.
“I think that was a very unique situation, unlike most schools or football programs that I’ve ever been around,” Helton said. “So it wasn’t the stark change — we’re going this direction after going this other way. That was a huge help. I think for the boys, they weren’t in the dark about it. They knew where we were going, what we’re about. So they’ve been a part of that process.
“I wouldn’t say it’s been seamless, but it’s certainly been as close to seamless as I think you can make it.”
The starkest change around the Live Oak program was more player-driven than coach-conceived. So, last year the Falcons won state — again. However, they went around their elbows to get to their hind quarters. They took the hard way, and then some.
Live Oak opened last season by winning just one of its first seven games. The players found themselves looking around puzzled, wondering what alternate universe they’d entered. After all, the Falcons had lost only six games the previous two years combined, while winning 20.
No more slacking off
But when they finally looked in the mirror and started being truthful about what was going on, they realized they had gotten complacent. They’d taken winning for granted.
“Last year taught us that nothing is just given to us,” Vardeman said. “In the past, we were like, oh yeah, we’re always going to win 10 games a season, we’ll always make it to playoffs. But last year we were really challenged in the early season, and that taught us to dig deeper and that we have to fight for every day. It was a real mindset change that we had to go through as a team, that it’s not just handed to us, that we actually have to fight for it.”
Buras pulled no punches, saying that the Falcons “slacked off” in 2017’s preseason workouts. In many ways, they were lucky to realize and correct the problem on the fly.
But they don’t want to follow the same path this year.
“Really, the seniors realized that, and this summer we worked really hard,” Buras said. “We were constantly getting on the younger classmen and telling them, ‘Y’all need to be up here in the weight room.’ And we put in a lot of work this summer, and I think it’s already showing in practice. I think right now we’re already in better shape than we were in, probably, game three of last season.”
Putting it all together
Live Oak eventually figured things out last fall. The Falcons won seven of their final eight games, including the last six in a row, to repeat as state champions. The average margin of victory: 44 points.
Somehow, likely because of the trials they had to overcome along the way, this championship felt a little sweeter than the one the year before. And its lessons live on.
“I’m glad that happened last year,” Vardeman said. “Because this year we have a completely different team than last year, and so with that mindset already in place with all the upperclassmen, it just helps with the younger guys not thinking that everything is just handed to them. So that created a change for the program.”
Again, much hasn’t changed. Live Oak will still run Barker’s prolific offensive attack, trying to exploit mismatches on guys in space. The defensive techniques and philosophies instituted by Helton remain intact as well.
The standard is still the same as every other year. Helton said that there’s a reason that Live Oak’s school logo features an acorn. The students may start out as little seeds, but the school’s faculty and coaches want them to grow and branch out as they mature.
“We’re called Live Oak, and that’s really the mentality,” Helton said. “As we take four-year-olds in and as graduates leave out of here, it’s taking this acorn and taking them to this strong tree that is firmly planted and firmly rooted. Every part of our school should be a little microcosm of that.
“Football is no different. We want to develop these young men and instill things in them that are going to continue to produce fruit, long after they’re done with six-man football.”