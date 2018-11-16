CONROE — Robinson made plenty of big plays. Rusk just happened to make the last one.
Rusk’s Jalen Hall found Jeremy Johnson on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds to play, lifting the Eagles over the Rockets in the Class 4A Division II bi-district playoffs at Moorhead Stadium.
It was a heartbreaker for the Rockets (5-6), who had gone ahead 19-18 with 2:31 to go on Malik Ford’s 11-yard rumble through the Rusk defense.
“I hurt for the kids, hurt for these seniors,” Robinson coach Tommy Allison said in a postgame radio interview. “We obviously wanted to win for those guys, but we didn’t. That’s life.”
Johnson proved hard to stop for Rusk (5-6), pulling in six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns while also intercepting a Robinson pass and returning it 32 yards for another TD.
Robinson proved resilient, though. After a scoreless first quarter, the Rockets fell behind 12-0 in the second, yet rallied to take the lead by halftime. Jordan Rogers scored on a 16-yard run to make it 12-6. Then, with just two seconds left in the half, Rogers hit a streaking Isaiah Montgomery for a 27-yard TD connection, and the Rockets grabbed a 13-12 advantage.
Ford’s run late in the fourth gave the Rockets what they hoped was the lead for good, but Rusk briskly put together a 70-yard scoring drive that culminated with Johnson’s TD snag.