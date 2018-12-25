A year ago, the argument in the Trib’s conference room over emptying pizza boxes was which running back to put on the Super Centex First Team, Mart’s Tyrek Horne or Midway’s James Fullbright III.
Ultimately, a vote was taken and the decision made to put Horne on the first team and Fullbright on the second team.
This year, though, the argument that will take place once we all gather together again, over free food of course, will be which of those two should be named our Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year. However, they aren’t the only two in the mix. China Spring’s Erik Hart had one heckuva season, while Troy’s Zach Hrbacek had way 1,000 times the number of rushing yards as he does vowels in his last name as his production helped the Trojans to a big time season. Of course, we can’t forget Connally’s Jay’Veon Sunday who averaged near 200 yards per game to set new school records.
All of these guys are currently in consideration for the Offensive MVP of this season. As you can see, a difficult decision lies ahead. But what’s most interesting about this group, in my opinion, is that they’re all running backs.
That’s been the theme this year across Central Texas from 6A down to 2A. It’s been the year of the running backs. Undoubtedly, each of those guys had phenomenal seasons, but they aren’t alone in the wave of rushing success we’ve seen this season.
Fairfield had a pair of dudes — Kameron Ransom and JaShaughn Hatcher — rack up at least 900 yards.
Then at Mart, you can’t forget the likes of Shatydrick Bailey who also finished with more than 1,400 yards on the ground this season.
La Vega had a three-headed monster of a rushing attack with John Richards, Jar’Quae Walton and Elisha Cummings. Preston Johnson went beast mode from the backfield time and time again for West.
Walton, along with Robinson’s Brady Kay, each had their own coming out parties this season as the two are up for the Offensive Newcomer of the Year award.
Sitting in the press box at AT&T Stadium waiting for La Vega to kick off its state championship game against Liberty Hill, Brice Cherry and I talked about the amount of talent we have at this position. The best solution, we felt, would be to add one more running back to the first team, taking away a receiver slot.
There’s just too many good backs to choose from. And that’s not coming from someone who’s only seen stats of most of those guys. Of the five athletes up for the Offense MVP honor — which means they’re obviously in consideration for the first team — I’ve seen all but one of them in action.
I didn’t see Troy’s Hrbacek, but his numbers are ridiculous, especially seeing their effect on the overall season Troy had — defeating Rockdale, giving Cameron Yoe a run for its money and finishing second in its district.
The other four I saw.
Coming into this season, I had seen Fullbright and Horne the most. And, in full disclosure, I was on the Fullbright side of the vote for last year’s first team running back slot. Sorry, Tyrek, but you’ve definitely got my vote this year after the season you’ve put together and the way you lost your mind in the state title game to set two new Class 2A state title game records.
Fullbright, though, continued to do what Fullbright does this season. He’s just so hard to bring down, and he’s a force that most defenders get knocked over when they get close to him. There were times when Fullbright had two to three guys trying to tackle him, and you could see his legs working overtime to try to gain as many more yards as possible.
Fullbright finished his senior season with 1,970 yards for 26 touchdowns. He’s Midway’s all-time leading rusher with 4,646 yards and 63 touchdowns. Fullbright was also named his district’s MVP.
After watching him Week 1, I was treated to the battle between Connally and China Spring for Week 2. Really, that game was Sunday vs. Hart, and I was ready for every minute of that match-up.
They’re both similar in their styles, but Sunday just seemed unstoppable that game. Hart was all heart in that contest as he provided spark after spark for a Cougar team that fell behind early but never quit.
Sunday finished this season with 300 carries for 2,329 yards and 36 touchdowns. As a junior, he’s already the school’s all-time rushing and touchdown leader.
Hart set multiple single game records for China Spring this season as he finished with 2,117 yards and 26 touchdowns.
I didn’t get my first look of the season at Tyrek Horne until Mart faced Refugio in a rematch of the Class 2A Division I state title game from the season before. Honestly, I was more impressed with the defense in that contest.
It wasn’t until I saw the Panthers again — in their last four playoff games — that I really got a good look at Horne. The kid is fast, obviously, but he also isn’t afraid to take the ball up the middle and run people over.
In Mart’s semifinal win over Falls City, he didn’t score his first touchdown until late in the fourth quarter, but he did a bulk of the work to set up scores for Bailey and Roddrell Freeman.
Then in the state title game, Horne went off for nearly 300 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished the season with 1,595 yards for 26 touchdowns.
If you couldn’t before, you can see now how special a season this has been for the running backs in our area. Trying to decide on one of these guys for our Offensive MVP will be a challenge because they’re all so deserving. So, congrats on a spectacular season, fellas.