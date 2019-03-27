It’s not common for schools in smaller classifications to split up the athletic director and head football coach roles, but that’s the direction Rosebud-Lott ISD has taken, and Brad Ballard is grateful for it.
Ballard has dropped the head football coach title from his job description, while defensive coordinator Rafael Williams has ascended to that post. However, Ballard will remain with Rosebud-Lott as AD.
“You don’t normally see something like this with a small school, and I’m very thankful to our superintendent and our school board,” Ballard said. “It allows me to stay in athletics, allows me to not have to look for a new home, because this is my home, and it’s a good place to be.”
Ballard led the Cougars’ football team to a 15-37 record in five years, reaching the playoffs twice. His best year was 2017, when Rosebud-Lott went 6-5.