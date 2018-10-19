On a night in which the weather conditions should have favored the heavy-running Madisonville Mustangs, Jordan Rogers and the Rockets stole the show.
On wet Rocket Field turf, the junior quarterback threw for 225 yards and 2 touchdowns, rushed for 112 yards and another score and Robinson dropped District 8-4A foe Madisonville, 34-21.
Though little precipitation was in the air, a day full of rain made field conditions a bit slippery Friday night for both squads. The normally fast-paced Rockets were able to throw enough, though, as Rogers found success with deep routes to Isaiah Montgomery and Noah Richard on key plays to push Robinson (4-3, 2-1) out to an early lead, one they would not relinquish.
“The progression that Jordan has made from day one has been incredible,” Robinson head coach Tommy Allison said. “He has really opened up our offense with his ability to throw the ball lately. Of course we knew he could run it, but he’s a special player and he’s a winner.”
The Rockets’ first touchdown came on the legs of Rogers, as the tall, stocky quarterback darted through the Madisonville (4-4, 2-2) front seven from 20 yards out nearly untouched. The score came on the heels of a big 37-yard pass to Richard. The junior wideout finished the night with 2 catches for 77 yards.
Just two possessions later, Rogers led the Rockets on a 12-play scoring drive, completing six passes while finding Isaiah Montgomery on a skinny post with several defenders draped on his back to put Robinson up by two scores. The tall and long Montgomery leaped over at least two defensive backs to secure the ball on an enormous fourth-and-two late in the first half.
“We have some good receivers,” Allison said. “When teams want to come up and force the run a little bit, we are willing to take some of the one-on-one matchups and we saw some of those tonight and we took some chances.”
The Rockets wasted no time adding to their lead early in the second half. On their first possession, Rogers burst for a 43-yard run and found Montgomery again from 21 yards for a score just two plays later to put the Rockets up 21-0.
That’s when the Rocket defense stepped in and made its presence known.
With the Mustangs pinned deep in their own territory, defensive back Malik Ford jumped a slant route and took the pick to the house from 11 yards out to put the Rockets up four scores. Ford snagged another big interception late in the game. Running back Brady Kay added a 24-yard score just a possession later.
“His interceptions were huge, game changers,” Allison said. “When you play good team defense and don’t hurt yourself on offense, you have a chance to win games.”
Madisonville made it somewhat interesting late in the game, as Donovan Young and backup quarterback Marcos Lopez added scores to put the Mustangs back to within 34-21. But the ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Rockets, sealing an enormous district win for the Rockets.
“The kids played great,” Allison said. “First half, no penalties and we played really good football. What a fun win for Robinson football.”