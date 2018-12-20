Jared Rogers already has one ring. A freshman then, he helped La Vega to its first football state championship in program history. A senior now, Rogers is looking to add some more bling to his collection.
“I’ve wanted to go to state every year I was in high school,” Rogers said. “When the opportunity calls, I’ll be there for it.”
After winning state his freshman year, La Vega fell to long-time rival China Spring in the regional final the next season. A year ago, the Pirates lost to a Carthage team that went on to win its second consecutive state title.
“That game was kind of a humbling experience for us,” Rogers said. “It was a wake-up call for a lot of us who were coming back. We made it to the fifth round and were like, ‘OK, state next week.’ We overlooked Carthage. By the time we woke up in the second half, it was too late.”
The Pirates used that experience to absolutely pummel Decatur in last week’s state semifinal game to advance to Friday’s Class 4A Division I state championship game. Now, the senior who has 634 career tackles, is passing along his wisdom to the underclassmen about what to expect when they play for another state title.
Monday afternoon, it was his brother Jordan who had a bevy of questions.
“He talks to me about it all the time,” Jared Rogers said. “We were talking earlier in the locker room. That’s why I was late coming out here. He wanted to know what it felt like. I told him what to look for and what not to look for, what to look at and not to look at. Basically, it’s just that we need to play ball.
“We’ll be getting texts and tweets and DMs (direct messages) from people because we’re going to state. We can’t get caught up in that. When the first whistle blows, it will be just another football game.”
It helps that La Vega played its state semifinal contest at AT&T Stadium a week ago. As fellow senior Jaelyn Maladdie — who also played on the 2015 state title team — put it, there’s no reason for the Pirates to be in awe when they take the field. They’ve got to take care of business.
“It’s just a stadium to us now,” Maladdie said. “Everybody is always excited about the big screen. We’ve seen it, so it’s not exciting anymore. We just have to go in and handle our business.”
While the setting will be familiar to the Pirates, so will their opponent. For the fifth time in four years, La Vega will take on Liberty Hill.
The two teams were district foes the past two seasons. They faced off again in last year’s regional final contest and once in the area round of the 2015 playoffs. The Pirates went 4-0 in those contests, winning 28-18 (2017 playoffs), 33-18 (2017 district), 34-20 (2016 district) and 6-0 in overtime (2015 playoffs).
“It helps a lot (that we’ve seen them),” Rogers said. “We’re looking forward to it.”
A large number of teams around the state run the spread offense, and teams get used to defending it. Liberty Hill, however, is one of a select few teams that runs the slot-T, an offense that has three backs in the backfield in addition to the quarterback and thrives on misdirection.
“We have to line up correctly, get off blocks and tackle the man with the football,” La Vega head coach Don Hyde said. “You can’t get caught peeking or trying to do too much. You have to work within the scheme and make sure you’re doing things right.”
Because of this scheme, the Panthers don’t throw the ball much. So far this season, Liberty Hill has a whopping 34 pass attempts. Compare that to their 7,104 yards for 99 touchdowns on the ground.
La Vega also likes to ground and pound with running backs John Richards, Jar’Quae Walton and quarterback Ara Rauls III.
Because of all the run action that will take place, this game will no doubt be physical. And the state title will be won or lost in the trenches.
“It’s going to be really physical,” Maladdie said. “We have to win the line of scrimmage for sure on Friday. The offensive line, defensive line is where the game is won, especially this game. We have to bring it in the beginning and take care of the line of scrimmage early.”