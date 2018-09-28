ROGERS — Heath Schiller’s well-timed touchdown pass vaulted the Eagles over the Pirates in the final pre-district tuneup for Crawford.
Schiller hit Kasey Kohring on a 33-yard scoring rainbow with 4:24 to go, and an ensuing two-point conversion gave Rogers (4-1) a 24-21 advantage.
The Pirates (2-3) got the ball back, but Rogers’ defense held, and the Eagles were able to run out the clock on a home win. It was a tough way to go down for Crawford, which held a 21-9 lead entering the final quarter.
Tate Abel had a pair of quarterback sneaks for touchdowns for Crawford, and Casen Ewing added the team’s other touchdown on a 4-yard run.