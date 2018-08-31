TAYLOR — Running back Brady Kay hit paydirt three times as the Rockets rolled over the Ducks for their first victory since Sept. 22, 2017, snapping a six-game losing slide.
Kay’s first TD run of the game was set up by a nifty fumble recovery by the Rocket defense. That unit showed plenty of lively play throughout, including late in the second half, when Tanner Wiese picked off the Ducks (0-1) and raced back the other way for a pick-six that covered 60 yards.
Robinson (1-0) scored 34 unanswered points on its way to the win, after trailing 21-7 early on.