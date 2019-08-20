Robinson seniors Malik Ford and Cade Allison have been around the Rockets’ varsity team long enough to see both sides of the high school football experience.
They were freshmen enjoying the highs as Robinson put together an outstanding campaign in 2016. The Rockets lit up scoreboards all season on their way to finishing second in District 9-4A Division II. They kept it going in the playoffs with a resounding 77-59 win over Caldwell in bi-district.
Robinson’s campaign three seasons ago eventually ended with a 9-3 mark after it fell in the second round of the playoffs against eventual state champion West Orange-Stark. But it created lasting memories for the freshmen, especially for Allison, who played alongside his brother, Rockets quarterback Chase Allison.
And then, in 2017, everything flipped on the Rockets.
The graduation of a big senior class meant that Ford and Allison were among a dozen Robinson sophomores pushed into action ahead of their time on the varsity level.
Rockets coach Tommy Allison admits now that some of those 10th graders weren’t quite ready for the speed of Friday night. But injuries added to Robinson’s depth problems and the team didn’t have much choice. Those young guys had to play.
Robinson went 2-8 in 2017, but the struggles look like growing pains now.
“It was a real reality check going from 9-3 to 2-8,” Cade Allison said. “It wasn’t fun. I think we all realized that we want to win. We decided to try to work harder in the offseasons and go hard every play. We made a step last year and hopefully we can make a bigger step this year.”
The Rockets improved to 5-6 in 2018 and made it back to the postseason. After battling through a very competitive 8-4A Division II, the Robinson sideline thought it had made it back to the second round of the playoffs when the Rockets scored with less than two minutes remaining in their bi-district game against Rusk.
Alas, the 7-4A Division II champion Eagles scored with 14 seconds remaining to edge Robinson and advance.
Now the Rockets, with 31 seniors on the roster, have created vibes within the program that haven’t been seen in a while.
“Everybody’s excited,” Ford said. “We’re happy to come out here even if it’s 3 o’clock in the afternoon or 6 in the morning, we’re looking forward to it. We can’t wait. I haven’t had that since my freshman year.”
Tommy Allison realizes his team plays in a brutally tough district. When Dave Campbell’s Texas Football came out this summer, Robinson’s district foes Connally and Lorena were ranked No. 6 and 8 respectively in 4A Division II. Fairfield is coming off a 9-3 campaign and even the teams that didn’t make the playoffs from the loop last fall — Madisonville, Salado and Mexia — all proved their competitiveness at different times.
“It’s crazy. But why not us?” Tommy Allison said. “That’s what I tell our kids. We know we’re not mentioned when a lot of the elite teams are talked about. But why not us? We do have 31 seniors here. It’s a matter of making kids believe, ‘You’ve got a chance to do this.’”
The Rockets match Connally in returning starters as each have a whopping 16 back. But more than individual experience at key spots, Robinson feels it’s building the right attitude.
“We have five building blocks,” Allison said. “We are Robinson, it should be about us and don’t even worry about our opponent. Give maximum effort, be an effort-driven team. Put the team above myself. Dedication to details. Be resilient. That’s what we’re preaching all the time. If we build on that, success will come. I think because of that, we’re going to see success on the field.”
The football season is long, with lots of different phases that can go a lot of different ways.
The Robinson seniors know that. They’ve been through it a few times now. Enough to put their coach’s building blocks into their own words.
“I’m playing with my brothers,” Ford said. “I came here in seventh grade, so ever since seventh grade they’ve been my brothers. We’re going to go out there and play. No matter who they’ve got on the other side, if they’ve got a commit or not, we’re going to play.”