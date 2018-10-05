ROBINSON — Behind a defensive effort head coach Tommy Allison called “probably our best in a couple of years,” the Robinson Rockets downed Salado 27-7 to open the District 8-4A campaign.
The stingy Robinson defense held Salado’s high-powered, slot-T running attack to 206 total yards. The Eagles did not complete a pass, and only had nine first downs.
“The defense played great,” Allison said. “The defensive coaches had a great game plan, and the players executed it.”
The Rockets had a strong night on the other side of the ball as well. Robinson (3-2, 1-0) opened the scoring on the initial possession of the game, going 68 yards in seven plays. The efficient drive, which did not include a third down, was capped by a 10-yard quarterback keeper by Jordan Rogers.
The most impressive Rocket drive of the night came late in the second quarter. After stopping Salado (3-3, 1-1) on fourth-and-goal inside the 1-yard line, the Rockets went 99 yards, as they ripped off five plays in a row of at least 12 yards, including a 30-yard run by running back Brady Kay. Two plays after that run, he capped the drive with a 21-yard touchdown burst up the middle to put the Rockets up 20-0.
“The drive was huge,” Allison said. “It was a big boost going into halftime.”
Kay was Robinson’s leading rusher. The sophomore had 109 yards on 13 carries. Rogers was 8-14 through the air for 76 yards. Wide receiver Jace Walker added 63 passing yards, as he connected with Noah Richard on a touchdown pass in the second quarter.
The Eagles finally broke through to prevent the shutout on a 68-yard run by sophomore running back Reid Vincent at the 9:01 mark of the fourth quarter.
“It’s always great to start district with a win,” Allison said.
Robinson travels to Lorena next Friday in a rivalry game. The state-ranked Leopards lost to Connally Friday night 31-28.