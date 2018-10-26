MEXIA — Is any lead safe in District 8-4A?
The league of extraordinary comebacks produced another on Friday night. This time, it was Robinson pulling the feat, as the Rockets rallied from a 20-0 hole to eventually claim a 35-28 overtime triumph over Mexia.
Desperately in need of a district win, the Blackcats (2-6, 0-4) came out with a lively amount of energy, and took a 20-0 lead by the 8:20 mark of the second quarter. Jaden Proctor fueled that burst for Mexia, as the quarterback scored on keepers of 55 and 22 yards, and flashed his passing prowess with a bomb that covered 53 yards for a TD to Joshua Beachum.
But once the Rockets (5-3, 3-1) ignited, they came roaring back. Brady Kay put Robinson on the board with a 3-yard TD run with 4:43 to go in the first half, then the team executed a sweet two-minute drill to score with 11 seconds before halftime on a Jordan Rogers 30-yard pass to Isaiah Montgomery.
The second half proved no less wild, as the teams continued to swap big plays almost by the possession. They ended up tied at 28 at the end of regulation, sending the game to overtime.
Mexia won the coin toss and elected to play defense, but Robinson needed only two plays to score, as Kay squirted free on a 13-yard TD jaunt. On the ensuing Blackcat possession, Robinson forced Mexia into a 4th-and-goal play from the 3-yard-line, and then the Rocket defense swarmed to a scrambling Proctor, pushing him out of bounds at around the 5 on the final play of the game.