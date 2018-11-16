GATESVILLE — Year after year, Crawford has dished out punishment in the postseason, just two years removed from a state title appearance and on the heels of an 11-3 campaign in 2017.
But this time, it was the contender landing early blow after early blow, forcing Crawford to its knees.
Riesel pretty much did anything it wanted from the opening kickoff, pounding Crawford, 59-13, in the Class 2A Division I bi-district playoffs, setting up a matchup with Collinsville in next week’s area round.
The Indians were undoubtedly the aggressor from the jump, something head coach Robert Little knew his team had to do to advance.
“That’s the best we have played since I have been at Riesel,” Little said. “Tonight we were firing on all cylinders, and we did things the way we were supposed to. Can’t be more proud of these guys tonight. They put us on the map.”
It started, literally, from the first play. Riesel quarterback/defensive back/kick returner/punt returner Steven Searcy took the opening kickoff 80-plus yards to the house, using a fake reverse and a mighty stiff-arm to find the home sideline and scamper to the end zone for an early 7-0 lead.
If that wasn’t bad enough, Crawford (5-6) coughed up the ball on its second play from scrimmage, giving the Indians superb field position at the Pirate 39. After a few penalties and 10 plays later, Searcy found Will McClintock on a fade rout in the corner of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 14 for the score. It was evident from there it was going to be the Indians’ night.
“We talked to the guys all week about starting fast,” Little said. “They accepted the challenge tonight, definitely. Running the kick back, that really energized our kids and you could tell they were fired up. Any time you can get up early on a team like Crawford, it’s always huge.”
After the Pirates punted, it took Riesel (9-3) just five plays to jump ahead 19-0, as running back Braden Jenkins broke several weak attempts at arm tackles to find the end zone from 54 yards out. But Jenkins wasn’t quite finished thrashing the Pirate defense as the senior busted a 56-yarder to paydirt on the Indians’ next possession, putting Riesel up 25-0 on the first play of the second quarter.
Crawford, who started with outstanding field position the entire first half, found the scoreboard on the ensuing kickoff as Chance Connnally took it the distance from 60 yards away. It was Crawford’s only score in the first 24 minutes, a half that saw the Pirates muster just one first down. The Indian defense was in the Pirate backfield all night, harassing senior quarterback Tate Abel and backs Karson Green and Garrett Pearson.
Riesel held Crawford to under 30 total offensive yards the first half.
“We knew Crawford was very good up front,” Little said. “We told our defensive line that this was going to be one of the better teams you have faced up front. Really, really proud of the way they played and we took care of what we needed to that first half.”
Riesel’s final two scores of the half came on the arm of Searcy, as the senior found Nolan Slagle and McClintock from 33 and 37 yards, respectively. Searcy finished with 157 passing yards, adding 101 on the ground with four total touchdowns.
Jenkins, who hobbled off the field in the third quarter, ended his monster night with 256 rushing yards and three touchdowns. McClintock snagged three scores through the air.
“He brought it tonight,” Little said. “We told Jenkins he needed to run hard and not let one person bring him down, and he did that tonight.”
Riesel used only two plays to score to start the second half, as Jenkins broke a half dozen more arm tackles on his way to an 82-yard score. But Crawford quarterback Tate Abel showed some spunk on the next drive, taking a keeper 54 yards to put the Pirates on the board for the second time. It was Crawford’s only offensive scoring drive.
Riesel mounted a 14-play drive to all but end the game, with McClintock catching his last TD pass from Searcy from the 31.